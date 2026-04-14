Kanye West is being sued in Los Angeles over an alleged battery at the Chateau Marmont in April 2024, with court papers accusing the rapper, who now goes by Ye, of sucker punching a man at the hotel and then repeatedly hitting him while he lay unconscious, according to a report published by TMZ on Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

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The plaintiff, who has not been publicly named, is seeking unspecified damages and also accuses West of later defaming him during a podcast appearance.

The reported lawsuit centres on an incident said to have taken place while West was staying at the Chateau Marmont with his wife, Bianca Censori. As described by TMZ, the complaint turns allegations that had previously surfaced through media reports and West's own public comments into a formal civil dispute. None of the claims has been tested in court, and there is no independent confirmation beyond the lawsuit and West's recorded remarks.

Is Kanye West Being Sued For Battery Over Chateau Marmont?

According to TMZ, the man suing West alleges that the artist approached him without warning at the Los Angeles hotel and punched him, causing him to fall, hit his head and lose consciousness. The filing reportedly goes further, claiming West then repeatedly punched him as he lay unconscious on the floor.

The plaintiff links the confrontation to West's belief that the man had groped Censori. TMZ says the lawsuit states that Ye appeared to be angry because he thought the man had grabbed his wife. The plaintiff denies that allegation and, according to the report, maintains that he did nothing inappropriate. He is also said to believe that video from the scene will support his version of events.

In addition to the battery claim, the lawsuit reportedly includes a count for infliction of emotional distress. The plaintiff argues that the alleged violence, the setting and the publicity that followed caused ongoing harm, although the TMZ summary does not set out the full extent of that claimed damage. Because the damages are listed as unspecified, it is not yet clear what financial amount he may ultimately seek.

West, through his own account on a podcast last year, has already publicly framed the incident as a response to what he says his wife told him. Any defence is likely to rely heavily on that account. At this stage, however, TMZ has not reported any formal legal response from West's representatives, and no defence filing has been cited that would set out his position in court.

Kanye West's Own Account Of The Chateau Marmont Incident

If the lawsuit now places the dispute in the legal arena, West had already brought it into public view. On 23 April 2024, he appeared on The Download podcast and described getting into a physical altercation with a man at the Chateau Marmont.

'My wife is walking to the bathroom at the Chateau, and then, this guy... this guy just grabbed my wife,' West told the host. 'I didn't see it directly, but she started just explaining to me what happened. So then I walked over and found him, and then I'm talking to security, not just the security that be with me but other security being like, "OK, let's get this guy just escorted out."'

West went on to say that he confronted the man himself after speaking with security. 'Then I talked to the guy, and I said, "Yo, you just need to leave right now." And he's like, "No, it's OK, it's OK," and I'm like, "No, it's not OK." It wasn't OK, then he saw it wasn't OK, and he had to go to bed early. I tucked this n***a in. I don't know what happened. He had to go to bed early.'

According to TMZ, the plaintiff's lawyers are now relying on those remarks as part of a defamation claim. The suit reportedly accuses West of 'repeating lies' that exposed the man 'to public scorn, suspicion and ridicule'. In that version of events, the alleged harm did not end with the confrontation itself, but continued when West shared his account with a wider audience.

At this stage, the TMZ summary does not indicate that criminal charges are being pursued over the alleged assault, and no public filings have been cited beyond the civil complaint. As reported, the lawsuit sets up a direct conflict between West's podcast narrative and the plaintiff's insistence that he neither groped Censori nor deserved to be attacked at the Chateau.

The core allegations are straightforward: a man claims Kanye West punched and beat him unconscious at a Los Angeles hotel, and West has already acknowledged on air that there was a physical altercation linked to an allegation involving his wife. A civil court may now be asked to determine where the truth lies between those two accounts.