Kash Patel has found himself at the centre of another controversy after reports revealed he was arrested twice on alcohol-related offences during his student years. The disclosures emerged at a particularly sensitive moment, as Patel had recently been accused of drinking on the job.

Patel denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against the publication that made them. In his statement, he said that he does not listen to 'fake news media' and stressed that he has never been intoxicated on the job.

Previous Arrests Made Public

New documents revealed that Patel was arrested for public intoxication and public urination years before becoming FBI director. In 2005, Patel wrote a letter to the Florida Bar disclosing that his employer, the Miami-Dade County Public Defender's Office, had asked him to provide a full account of his alcohol-related incidents. The letter was obtained by The Intercept through a public records request to the office.

Patel disclosed that in February 2001, while he was a junior at the University of Richmond and under 21 years of age, he attended a basketball game with fellow supporters of the Richmond Rowdies student fan group. He and others were drinking, and a school officer approached him during a timeout, telling him his cheering was excessive, before escorting him from the arena. 'Upon exiting the arena, the officer placed me under arrest for public intoxication, as I was not yet of 21 years of age,' Patel wrote. He added that he had consumed two drinks prior to the game and paid a fine following a misdemeanor conviction three days later.

The second incident took place in February or March 2005, while Patel was a law student at Pace University in New York. According to the letter, he and his friends visited several local bars and consumed alcohol in excess before attempting to walk home. 'In a gross deviation from appropriate conduct, we attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home,' Patel wrote. 'Before we could even do so, a police cruiser stopped the group. We were then arrested for public urination.' He paid a fine, and the matter was discharged.

Patel concluded the letter by stating that the incidents were not representative of his usual conduct and apologised for his behaviour. A spokesperson for Patel said his 'entire background was thoroughly examined and vetted prior to him assuming this role.'

Some observers noted that the university incidents predate Patel's federal career by more than two decades.

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Kash Patel Accused of Drinking on the Job

Earlier this month, The Atlantic published a report on Patel's alleged drinking, with journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick reporting that some of his colleagues had been alarmed by his behaviour and unexplained absences. The Atlantic also reported that Patel had been expected to be dismissed around the time of Pam Bondi's anticipated departure from the administration, though this has not occurred.

After learning about the allegations, Patel and his team filed a $250 million (approximately £198 million) lawsuit against the publication. The Atlantic said it is standing by its reporting.

'We are not going to take this lying down. You want to attack my character? Come at me, bring it on. I'll see you in court.' Patel said.

Trump Remains Confident in Patel

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump remains confident in Patel despite the recent allegations. 'The president does still have confidence in the FBI director and in our law and order team to do what they've been doing so well over the course of the last year and a half,' she said.

Following the recent allegations, the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have urged Patel to complete an alcohol screening test. As of publication, Patel has not submitted to alcohol screening.