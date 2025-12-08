In a scene straight out of a nightmare for animal trainers, a black bear at Hangzhou Safari Park in China lunged at its handler right after a performance, pinning him to the ground in what many are calling a cry for help from an exhausted creature.

The video, which has gone viral with over 46,000 views on X alone, shows the bear attack unfolding in front of horrified spectators, sparking a wave of support for the animal amid allegations of abuse.

But here's the twist: instead of sympathy for the trainer, online crowds are rooting for the bear, highlighting growing concerns over animal welfare in Chinese zoos and safari parks.

The Attack at Hangzhou

It happened on 6 December 2025 at Hangzhou Safari Park in Zhejiang Province. The black bear, having just finished its performance, suddenly turned on the trainer, knocking him to the ground and biting at his arm. Staff rushed in with sticks and poles, beating the bear to subdue it – a scene that has fueled public panic.

According to an official statement from the park, both the bear and the trainer were unharmed, but the raw footage suggests a story of desperation and mistreatment. This kind of incident isn't isolated; it's the latest in a series of animal rebellions.

Yet, the trainer, once freed, immediately went back to assert dominance, hitting the bear, which prompted another lunge – because nothing says control like provoking a wild beast.

Allegations of Abuse Surface

Oddly, this isn't the first time Hangzhou Safari Park has been accused of animal cruelty. Locals and commentators claim the bear had its teeth and claws removed, mouth taped – barbaric practices that make you question humanity's entertainment choices.

One X user, @samesama4149224, wrote: 'This zoo has been exposed abusing animal many times. Locals say that the bear's teeth and nails have been pulled out, and its mouth has been tied with tape. He will be severely beaten after this incident.'

Chinese in the comment section rarely realize that this is animal abuse.

China has a long history of animal exploitation, from bile farming to circus performances with harsh training. PETA has documented cases where bears are beaten or declawed for shows. To put it mildly, it's the kind of thing that keeps activists up at night. The park insists the incident was minor. Similar attacks occurred in 2022, showing a pattern.

Why the Public is Cheering for the Bear

Here's the thing: sentiment is pro-bear. People see the attack as karma for abuse.

On X, Sharon Larose wrote, 'I'm thinking the bear got tired of being abused! Leave these animals alone! No one has any business removing them from their natural habitat.'

He went back after the bear n it looked like he kicked it n the bear attacked again! Leave them n their habitats alone! I feel for theBear

She echoes views that animals don't belong performing tricks. Reddit threads call for global bans. It's 2025; haven't we evolved? The backlash shows empathy shift. When bears are forced to perform, they snap – literally. Oddly, some commenters fear the bear was euthanized afterwards, adding to the sorrow.

What Does This Mean for the Future? So why are people rooting for it? The bear represents mistreated animals fighting back. Will this spark change in animal welfare standards? The park continues, incidents repeat. Perhaps it's time to let bears be bears in the wild, not stage performers.