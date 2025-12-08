The Cinnabon 'Karen' who went viral for hurling racist abuse at a Somali Muslim couple has not only lost her job but is now facing a legal battle after the victims vowed to take her to court with the backing of a rapidly growing GoFundMe campaign, even as their fundraiser trails far behind a rival appeal launched in support of the fired worker.

The GoFundMe was created by Sabrina Osman, cousin of victim Farhia Ahmed, who filmed and shared the confrontation on TikTok.

The appeal seeks to cover legal expenses including solicitor fees, court filings and claims related to emotional distress arising from the incident at the Cinnabon outlet inside Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, on 5 December.

As of 8 December, the victims' campaign had raised just over $2,500 (£1,870) from about 90 donors, towards a target of $45,000 (£33,705), with the largest single donation totalling $250 (£187).

By contrast, a separate GiveSendGo campaign titled Stand With Crystal, created to support the former Cinnabon employee Crystal Terese, has surged to more than $91,151 (£67,600), leaving activists and observers stunned by what many see as a disturbing gap in public sympathy.

@skylight7373 @Cinnabon employee Calling the customers the N word and Speech full of hate. 😤 @Daily Mail @CNN ♬ original sound - Sky light 🩵⚡️

Racist Incident at Cinnabon

The confrontation occurred when a Somali Muslim couple stopped at the mall outlet for a purchase and were allegedly verbally attacked by Terese, who has since been dismissed by the franchise owner.

Video footage shows Terese mocking the woman's hijab and repeatedly using racist language, including the N-word. During the exchange, she is heard declaring, 'I am racist,' while continuing to verbally abuse the customers.

Visibly distressed, the woman began filming the incident. The clip was later uploaded to TikTok, where it spread rapidly, accumulating millions of views and drawing widespread condemnation online.

Corporate Response

Following the public backlash, Cinnabon confirmed Terese had been terminated, stating that her actions were unacceptable and did not represent the brand's values.

In a company statement, the food chain said it does not tolerate racist or discriminatory behaviour and remains committed to providing a safe, welcoming and respectful environment for customers.

Fundraising Divide

While supporters swiftly rallied around the Somali couple's GoFundMe campaign, the scale of donations pales next to the vast sums flowing into the GiveSendGo fundraiser backing Terese, which frames the former worker as a victim of online harassment and unfair dismissal.

The GiveSendGo description, written by supporter Tom Hennessy, criticises Cinnabon for firing the employee and includes comments attacking the victims. Supporters of Terese have left encouraging messages including, 'You're a strong woman', and 'We stand with you, Crystal'.

Civil rights advocates have condemned the disparity between the fundraising totals, describing it as a troubling example of how racism captured on social media can still generate financial support for offenders while victims struggle to secure the legal means to seek justice.

Voices of Frustration

Osman addressed the imbalance directly in a TikTok message reacting to the donation gap, stating: 'Americans would rather donate to a racist before they donate to help those in need for real.'

Calls for Justice

Campaigners say the case underscores the routine abuse faced by Muslim women, particularly those who wear hijabs, and demonstrates the importance of sustained legal action when racial harassment occurs in public spaces.

Supporters of the Somali couple insist their lawsuit is not about money alone but about accountability and precedent, arguing that racist conduct must face meaningful legal consequences rather than being dismissed as fleeting online controversy.

As preparations for court proceedings continue, the couple's GoFundMe campaign remains active, with backers urging the public to shift their support towards those pursuing justice rather than those excusing hate.