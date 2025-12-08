A viral video showing a young boy describing a catastrophic tsunami he calls 'Flood 2.0' has sparked widespread discussion across social media, with users dubbing him 'Baby Nostradamus' as his dramatic warnings spread rapidly.

The clip features the child claiming an 800 metre wave is coming, that sharks will appear during the flood and that Earth might not be real.

His comments have drawn millions of views and prompted debate over how children absorb information online.

Child's Claims of an 800 Metre Wave and a 'Simulation' Capture Viewers' Attention

In the recording, the boy speaks with clear anxiety as he insists that a massive flood is imminent.

He says: 'There's gonna be a tsunami and a flood, but they call it the flood 2.0.' He adds that the wave will be '800' metres tall, though he admits he does not know how big 800 metres is, only that it is 'bigger than the house' and 'almost bigger than the planet'.

He continues by describing scenes of sharks accompanying the disaster, saying he believes 'great sharks' will appear when the flood arrives.

When asked where this idea came from, he references 'Guy', suggesting someone had told him there would be sharks involved.

The conversation shifts from natural disasters to existential fears when the boy claims the Earth may not be real. He says some scientists 'didn't find out', which leads him to wonder whether life itself is a computer simulation.

He adds: 'Maybe it's just a computer. Like a simulation.' Throughout the conversation he repeatedly says he is 'horrified', asking whether people are 'just gonna die today when the flood happens'. An adult in the video reassures him that it is 'not today'.

🚨 "BABY NOSTRADAMUS" JUST PREDICTED FLOOD 2.0, AN 800-METER TSUNAMI & SAID EARTH ISN'T REAL - ALL FROM HIS CAR SEAT



This kid didn't just ramble - he delivered a full end-times prophecy with zero hesitation.



He literally says:



"There's gonna be a tsunami... like 800 meters in... pic.twitter.com/N3vwRFtNYk — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) December 7, 2025

Social Media Users Respond with Concern and Curiosity

The video quickly became a trending topic, with viewers reacting to both the intensity of the child's imagination and the clarity with which he discussed complex ideas such as simulation theory. Social media users contributed thousands of comments as the clip circulated across platforms.

One viewer wrote: 'He's already watching conspiracies on his tablet', suggesting the boy may have encountered extreme content online.

Another commenter noted: 'Fact he's using metric is interesting', drawing attention to the boy's unexpected reference to measurements like 800 metres.

Others remarked on the fear in his tone, while some highlighted how easily children can absorb dramatic narratives when exposed to online media.

The nickname 'Baby Nostradamus' emerged as users began sharing the clip with captions describing the boy as a surprisingly intense storyteller.

Why Concepts Like 'Flood 2.0' and Simulations Spread Online

Terms such as 'Flood 2.0', megatsunamis and real world simulation theories frequently appear across social platforms where dramatic or speculative content trends quickly.

Clips featuring children discussing such ideas often attract even more attention due to the contrast between youthful voices and large scale disaster themes.

Users observing the video suggested the boy may have encountered terms like 'simulation' or extreme weather predictions from online videos.

The rapid spread of the clip reflects a growing pattern where imaginative comments from children become viral moments once posted, especially when viewers latch onto phrases that sound predictive or prophetic.

As the conversation continues to circulate, the video remains a reminder of how quickly childhood comments can become part of wider online discussions about conspiracy culture, simulation theory and viral storytelling, particularly when shared across platforms with large audiences.