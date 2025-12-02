A 19-year-old man has died after being mauled by a lioness at a zoo in João Pessoa, Brazil, in an incident that has prompted renewed scrutiny of visitor safety and the risks of unauthorised access to animal enclosures. The victim, identified as Gerson de Melo Machado, entered the enclosure in full view of visitors on Sunday morning.

According to officials, Machado scaled a wall of around six metres, bypassed security fencing and climbed down into the enclosure using a tree. The lioness, named Leona, attacked almost immediately. Emergency responders arrived within minutes, but Machado's injuries were fatal and he died at the scene.

The attack led to the immediate closure of Parque Zoobotânico Arruda Câmara, also known as Bica Zoo, as authorities opened a detailed investigation. Zoo officials confirmed that Leona will not be euthanised and remains under observation while the review continues.

Security Response and Structure of Enclosures

City authorities and zoo management described the intrusion as a deliberate act. According to official reports, security personnel attempted to prevent the breach, but Machado acted too quickly. The park emphasised that its enclosures comply with relevant technical safety standards, GP1 reported.

Shortly after the incident, the zoo was closed, and the local environmental agency announced a review of access protocols and physical safeguards. A commission from the regional veterinary council (CRMV‑PB) has been formed to assess operational and structural conditions at the zoo and propose any necessary improvements.

Veterinary staff noted that Leona was 'stressed and in shock' after the incident but was safely returned to a secure enclosure without the use of tranquilizers or force. She remains under continuous monitoring.

Victim Background

Machado's identity was confirmed using fingerprint records. Reports from Brazilian media indicate he had a history of mental health challenges and previous periods of institutional care. According to local media El Pais, he had expressed ambitions of working with lions and spoke of a desire to become a lion trainer, although there is no evidence that he had formal training or relevant experience.

Authorities have not publicly linked these personal details with the motive for his actions. While his background may add context, the official investigation is focused on how the security breach occurred and whether safety measures were sufficient. The investigation will include a review of any past interactions Machado may have had with the facility, although authorities have not indicated that he had previously attempted to enter enclosures.

Aftermath and Wider Implications

The case has drawn attention to the welfare of captive wild animals involved in such incidents. The zoo's decision not to euthanise Leona has been widely welcomed. According to the administration, she exhibited no aggressive behaviour outside the context of the intrusion and remains under close observation to assess stress and well-being.

The zoo will remain closed until the investigation is complete. Authorities are evaluating whether current security signage, patrol routines and perimeter barriers are sufficient to prevent similar incidents. Staff who witnessed or responded to the attack are receiving support, and the zoo has reiterated that the lioness acted in accordance with natural behaviour when confronted with an intruder.

As authorities continue to examine the circumstances in detail, they have urged visitors to observe all safety rules and to recognise that wild animals, even in regulated environments, can react unpredictably when disturbed.