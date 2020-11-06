Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank spent most of their quarantine days at the Royal Lodge, the British royal's childhood home. As England faces a second lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple might have moved back in with Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at the royal residence in Windsor.

According to a report in Hello! magazine, several factors suggest that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are planning to or have already moved back into the Royal Lodge. The most obvious reason is that the couple did so for the first nationwide lockdown in the United Kingdom.

The couple, who is expecting a baby early next year, have their permanent residence at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. They spent most of this year with the princess's parents, the Duke and the Duchess of York, and moved back into London only a few months ago.

Read more Princess Eugenie flaunts pregnancy glow in first royal engagement since announcement

The royal was spotted on a few public outings as well, but as the country went into another lockdown on Thursday, it makes sense for the couple to return to the countryside. Also, the Royal Lodge is set within 21 acres of secluded land, making it extra safe and ideal for social distancing for Eugenie who needs to take extra precautions during her pregnancy.

The couple's residence at Ivy Cottage has three bedrooms, but they will have much more space at the Royal Lodge boasting of an impressive 30 rooms. The expectant mother will also be able to spend her nine-month pregnancy with her mother, who had earlier expressed happiness at being able to spend lockdown days with her daughter.

During an episode of Darlton Harris' podcast "City Island Podcast" in May, Fergie said: "During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married, they live away. So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her."