Kevin Sorbo has drawn attention with a blunt message to Democratic supporters, telling them to 'move to North Korea' after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections. The Hercules actor shared the remarks on X as the results delivered a major setback to President Donald Trump and his Republican allies.

Sorbo wrote on X: 'Wow. The country has voted to become socialist/communist. Can't you all just move to N. Korea where your utopian world is already set in place?'

Wow. The country has voted to become socialist/communist. Can't you all just move to N. Korea where your utopian world is already set in place? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 4, 2026

X users criticised his remarks as Democrats celebrated victories in several closely watched races. The party won Senate contests in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, Kansas and Ohio, helping it secure control of both chambers of Congress. The results marked a major shift in Washington's political balance.

How Did Social Media Users Respond to Sorbo's North Korea Remark?

Sorbo's post drew critical responses from several X users, some of whom turned his suggestion around and told the actor to leave the United States himself.

'Deport yourself - MAGA is dead,' one critic wrote.

Deport yourself— MAGA is dead — Kristen (@kristengough) November 4, 2026

Another responded: 'We won, you move, fascist.'

We won, you move, fascist. — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) November 4, 2026

Another sarcastically suggested that Sorbo could find acting work in North Korea if he was so interested in the country.

What Else Did Sorbo Say About the Democratic Election Victories?

In one exchange on 3 November, Sorbo responded to a Polymarket post that gave Democrats a 74% chance of taking control of the Senate and said the party was favoured in six of seven key races.

'This looks really bad,' he replied.

Sorbo also responded to an X user's question about the difference in vote-counting speeds between Florida and Michigan. The user asked how Florida had counted 95% of its votes in the same time Michigan had counted 7%.

Sorbo replied: 'Simple: they need to know how many votes they have to find for Abdul to win.'

His response appeared to suggest, without providing evidence, that votes could be improperly found to help Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed. El-Sayed won Michigan's Senate race.

Why Was Sorbo Celebrating Byron Donalds' Florida Victory?

Despite the broader Republican losses, Sorbo also celebrated a significant Republican victory in Florida.

Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly in Florida's gubernatorial election, becoming the state's governor-elect. When he takes office on 5 January 2027, he will become Florida's first Black governor and the first elected Black Republican governor in US history.

Sorbo congratulated Donalds on X and urged him to 'Keep Florida Red'.

The actor previously said he moved from California to Florida with his wife, Sam, nearly seven years ago.

In an interview published on 30 August 2026, Sorbo cited California's taxes, traffic and what he described as the state's 'negativity' as reasons for leaving. He also said Florida had given him a greater sense of acceptance, particularly within its independent film community, where he felt more comfortable expressing his conservative and Christian beliefs.