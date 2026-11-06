Donald Trump appeared markedly older and uncharacteristically quiet in the immediate aftermath of the Republican party's catastrophic midterm election defeat, according to private observations shared by White House insiders.

Speaking on The Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump's Head alongside journalist Joanna Coles, author and biographer Michael Wolff revealed that two sources within the president's circle described the sudden physical and behavioural shift as both striking and frightening.

According to the accounts detailed by The Mirror, Trump exhibited a subdued posture that contrasted sharply with his customary combative rally persona, with insiders drawing direct comparisons to the introspective silence that followed the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Although the president sought to project continuous executive command by summoning television crews to inspect his White House ballroom project and signing a protective proclamation over his gilded Oval Office redesign, commentators suggest the electoral wipeout has inflicted profound psychological shock.

Trump Insiders Describe Their Impressions

Wolff, who has written many books about Trump, said: 'So the other interesting thing that I heard from two people - and they found it interesting and a little frightening - was that the day after, he seemed markedly older.'

When Coles questioned whether they had mentioned specific symptoms, Wolff referred to the 'way he carried himself'. The two people were not named in The Mirror's account, which presented their observations through Wolff's description of what he had heard.

The Mirror contrasted the more subdued behaviour it described with the bluster of Trump's campaign rallies. Wolff's comments concerned the impressions of the people he spoke to, while Coles offered her own interpretation of what might explain them.

Trump's Quietness Draws Wolff's Attention

'While he will never admit his own defeat, he looked like defeat.' Wolff continued, 'I mean, he was less... He was quieter, I mean, which is a really kind of weird Trump symptom. Trump going quiet.'

Coles suggested Trump could be 'realising his own vulnerability', while Wolff theorised that he was feeling a 'kind of shock'. Those explanations remained the speakers' interpretations of the behaviour described.

Alongside its account of the podcast discussion, The Mirror outlined Trump's actions after the election losses, including his appearance at the site of the multimillion-dollar White House ballroom project.

Trump Insiders Recall Butler Aftermath

Wolff stated that the people he spoke to compared the alleged shift with Trump's behaviour after the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

'And, I mean, the only thing that they compared this to is actually after the Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting when suddenly, you know, Trump was listening to people instead of talking.'

According to The Mirror, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a nearby rooftop during the rally, armed with an AR-style rifle. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks at the scene. The account states that one person was killed, two were injured, and Trump was shot in the ear.

Speaking in Butler three months later, Trump stated, 'For 15 seconds, time stood still. This vicious monster unleashed evil... the villain did not succeed in his goal.'

The Mirror also described a red MAGA cap bearing the word 'Veto' in the Oval Office on Thursday. It linked the cap to Trump's pledge to block Democratic bills when Democrats take Congress in 2027.

Political strategists observe that the tension between outward public defiance and reported residential quietness illustrates the steep adjustment confronting the eighty-year-old leader.