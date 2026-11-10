Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have launched a suspected homicide investigation following the unexplained death of a female passenger aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship off the Gulf Coast of Texas.

The 5,900-passenger luxury vessel was forced to reverse course and return to the Port of Galveston on Monday, 9 November 2026, after shipboard security alerted maritime authorities to a serious incident involving a guest shortly after departure.

Port police and federal agents met the docked liner and took 48-year-old Jason Leon Watford into custody, booking him into the Galveston County Jail on a federal detention hold.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner confirmed the death and scheduled a forensic autopsy for Tuesday, 10 November, while investigators work to verify the victim's identity and determine the precise circumstances surrounding the fatal cabin encounter.

Although the ship subsequently received clearance to resume its scheduled Caribbean voyage, federal maritime liaison officers continue coordinating with the United States Coast Guard and border authorities to reconstruct the timeline of events. The investigation remains active as prosecutors weigh formal criminal charges.

MSC Seascape Returns to Texas After Reported Guest Incident

'On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston,' said MSC Cruises spokesperson Natasha Fernandez. The company said it was cooperating with investigators and supporting those affected.

The ship left Galveston again on Monday afternoon, continuing its planned Caribbean itinerary. MSC Seascape operates five- and seven-night cruises from the Texas port.

It has 2,270 cabins, more than 1,600 crew members and room for nearly 5,900 guests, according to the cruise operator. Those figures describe the ship's capacity, not the number of people aboard during the incident.

MSC Cruises said it could not provide further details while the investigation remained active. The company expressed sympathy for the woman's family and friends.

MSC Seascape Homicide Inquiry Leaves Cause of Death Unknown

The medical examiner confirmed the deceased was female but did not release identifying information. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, 10 November. No official finding on the cause of death was established in the available reporting.

The sheriff's office confirmed Watford's detention at Galveston County Jail on a federal hold. His age was reported by local broadcaster KLTV. At the time of publication, federal investigators had not publicly specified any criminal charges against him.

The FBI described the investigation as a 'suspected homicide'. Watford's detention is not a finding of criminal responsibility. Authorities have also not established his relationship, if any, to the deceased woman.

MSC Seascape Sails on as Federal Investigation Continues

An FBI maritime liaison agent is coordinating with the US Coast Guard, Port of Galveston Police Department, Customs and Border Protection and MSC Cruises.

'The FBI is the primary federal agency authorised to investigate potential crimes on the high seas,' the bureau said.

The ship's departure was confirmed by MSC Cruises, which said it was continuing to cooperate with authorities. Resuming the voyage does not indicate that the investigation has concluded.

The medical examiner's scheduled examination may help establish how the woman died, but its findings have not been publicly confirmed. Authorities have also withheld her identity.

The FBI investigation remains ongoing. Federal authorities have not publicly specified any criminal charges against Watford, while MSC Cruises says it is providing support to those affected.