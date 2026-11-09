A father allegedly left his six-year-old daughter asleep outside a Target store to hold his place in a queue for new Pokémon cards in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday, 6 November 2026.

Police arrested John-Michael Dooley, 35, after shoppers alerted officers to the child outside the closed shop.

The father and daughter had initially been waiting together at the West Ashley branch, where customers had gathered overnight ahead of a Pokémon Trading Card Game release.

According to the Charleston Police Department, witnesses said Dooley later gave the girl a pillow and blanket before leaving her in the queue.

Witnesses Called Police After Father Allegedly Left Target Queue

Witnesses told police that Dooley left sometime after 1am, while his daughter was asleep. Other customers remained outside the store, waiting for a chance to buy cards when it opened.

When Dooley had not returned after approximately an hour, concerned shoppers called the authorities. Officers responded to a report of an unattended child at around 2.30am, according to a police statement issued later that day.

Dooley returned to the store after police were contacted. Witnesses identified him to the responding officers, who arrested him at the scene. The department did not specify exactly when he came back, meaning the total length of his absence remains unclear.

During an interview with detectives, police said Dooley admitted that he had gone home while leaving his daughter outside. Investigators said his stated purpose was to preserve his position in the queue rather than miss the opportunity to buy the newly released trading cards.

The police account does not say whether Dooley bought any cards. It establishes that officers responded to witnesses' concerns about a young child left outside a shop in the early hours, rather than a dispute over purchases or queue positions.

Daughter Placed in Protective Custody as Target Responds

Police said the six-year-old was unharmed, but authorities placed her in emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The department has not publicly detailed how long she remained in its care or what arrangements followed.

Dooley, who lives on Johns Island, was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and initially taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center. The allegation has not been established in court, and the charge should not be treated as a finding of guilt.

A Charleston police spokesperson subsequently told ABC News that Dooley had been released from custody, citing information from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. The report did not establish the outcome of any criminal proceedings.

Target confirmed to ABC News that its West Ashley branch was closed when the incident occurred. A company spokesperson said the retailer would cooperate with law enforcement as officers investigated the circumstances.

The incident coincided with the 6 November release of Mega Evolution – Delta Reign, an expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The Pokémon Company said the set contains more than 135 cards, including Mega Rayquaza ex and other Mega Evolution Pokémon.

The release explains why customers had assembled before opening time, although police did not identify which specific products Dooley intended to purchase.

For investigators, the central allegation remains his reported decision to leave a six-year-old outside the store without him.