Displeased with how local officials managed the search for Nancy Guthrie, FBI Director Kash Patel noted that his team was initially kept 'out of the loop' rather than being integrated into the early investigation.

Patel Claims Agents Were Sidelined

Speaking on the 'Hang Out with Sean Hannity' podcast this Tuesday, Patel detailed his frustrations with the Pima County Sheriff's Department. He pointed out that despite how critical the first few days of Guthrie's disappearance were, the FBI remained sidelined for nearly a week. Patel explained to Hannity that while the bureau's goal is to step in and ask, the FBI remained sidelined for almost a week.

WAR OF WORDS: FBI Director Kash Patel ripped into the Pima County Sheriff's Department, claiming the agency was locked out of the Nancy Guthrie case for four days. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos responded, saying his department began coordinating with the FBI "without delay." pic.twitter.com/uRNNVP9xoe — Fox True Crime (@FoxTrueCrime) May 6, 2026

'What we, the FBI, do is say, "Hey, we're here to help. What do you need?"' Patel told Hannity. 'What can we do? And for four days, we were kept out of the investigation,' he added.

Disagreement Over DNA Testing and Evidence Handling

Patel noted that while the bureau stood ready to move fast on vital evidence, they were never granted the chance. Instead of utilising the FBI's own lab in Quantico, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos decided to ship DNA samples to a private facility in Florida for analysis.

Patel explained that he had a fixed-wing aircraft stationed and ready to transport the evidence overnight. According to him, local authorities insisted on sending it to Florida instead, leading to a delay of about 60 days. He acknowledged that since they hold jurisdiction, the final decision rested with them.

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According to Patel, the choice to use a private laboratory over the FBI's own site hindered the possibility of a faster breakthrough. He shared the public's annoyance that federal experts were overlooked during the process.

'We would have analyzed it within days and maybe gotten better information or more information. Our lab's just better than any other private lab out there, and we didn't get a chance to do that. So I understand everybody's frustrations on that,' Patel said. He added: 'The first 48 hours of anyone's disappearance are the most critical.'

Pima County Sheriff Defends Operational Decisions

The Pima County Sheriff's Department countered by explaining that choices about how to handle evidence were determined by the practical requirements of the scene at that time.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department took to X to share a statement from Nanos, defending their actions. The post explained that the Sheriff was personally at the scene to provide direct leadership and local expertise. According to the department, federal authorities were involved from the start.

Statement from Sheriff Chris Nanos: pic.twitter.com/slujYQbncO — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) May 5, 2026

'Decisions regarding evidence were made on scene based on operational needs. The laboratory utilized by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI Laboratory in Quantico have worked in close partnership from the outset and continue to collaborate in the analysis of evidence,' the statement added.

The department ended its message by affirming its dedication to an exhaustive, evidence-driven inquiry, noting that they intend to maintain a close partnership with federal agencies as the case progresses.

FBI Recovers Doorbell Footage as Search Continues

After finally getting the green light, FBI agents teamed up with Google to retrieve cached data from a doorbell camera. This allowed them to salvage vital footage that was at risk of being overwritten. Guthrie has been missing from her Tucson home since 1 February, and while investigators have chased down scores of tips, her whereabouts remain a mystery.