The World Health Organisation has warned that more Hantavirus cases are likely to emerge following a deadly outbreak aboard the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius, as international health agencies continue tracing passengers and monitoring potential exposures across multiple countries.

The outbreak, linked to the rare Andes strain of Hantavirus, has already resulted in three deaths and several confirmed infections among passengers and crew who travelled aboard the Dutch-flagged vessel during a voyage near South America and the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the WHO, the public health risk remains 'low', but officials acknowledged that additional cases may surface due to the virus's incubation period and the close-contact conditions onboard the ship.

WHO Says More Infections Are 'Possible'

Speaking about the outbreak, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation as serious but contained.

In a media briefing, Tedros said: 'While this is a serious incident, WHO assesses the public health risk as low.'

He added that 'it's possible that more cases may be reported' due to the virus's incubation period and ongoing monitoring of passengers who may have had close exposure on board.

The WHO confirmed that the virus involved in the cluster is the Andes hantavirus, which is the only known Hantavirus strain capable of limited human-to-human transmission through prolonged close contact.

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Cruise Ship Outbreak Sparks International Response

The outbreak aboard the MV Hondius has triggered a coordinated international health response involving authorities in Europe, the United States, and South America.

According to WHO outbreak notices, the vessel carried more than 140 passengers and crew, with some travellers having already disembarked before the outbreak was fully recognised.

Several infected passengers required emergency medical evacuations after developing severe respiratory symptoms associated with Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a potentially fatal illness caused by Hantavirus infection.

Reuters reported that, as of 11 May, 18 passengers from the cruise ship linked to a Hantavirus outbreak had been flown back to the United States and placed under quarantine.

Officials said one passenger who tested positive was being treated in a Nebraska biocontainment unit, while the remaining individuals were under medical observation at facilities in Nebraska and Atlanta, including one symptomatic case.

Health officials in multiple countries are now conducting contact tracing operations involving cruise passengers, airline travellers, and medical personnel who may have come into contact with infected individuals.

What Is Hantavirus?

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses primarily spread through contact with infected rodents, particularly through exposure to rodent urine, droppings, or saliva.

In rare cases involving the Andes strain, person-to-person transmission can occur through prolonged close contact with infected individuals.

Symptoms often begin with fever, fatigue, headaches, and muscle pain before progressing to severe respiratory complications in some patients.

The WHO has emphasised that the virus does not spread as easily as airborne diseases such as Covid-19, and current evidence suggests the broader public remains at low risk.

Passengers Quarantined as Countries Monitor Possible Spread

Authorities in Spain, France, the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom have all initiated precautionary monitoring measures connected to the outbreak.

Reuters reported that several American passengers were transported to specialised biocontainment facilities in Nebraska and Atlanta, while dozens more remain under medical observation.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that additional suspected cases have emerged in France and Spain as health officials attempt to identify everyone who may have had prolonged exposure to infected passengers.

The outbreak also sparked controversy in the Canary Islands after local protests erupted over plans for the vessel to dock in Tenerife for passenger evacuation.

Scientists Stress Outbreak Remains Limited

Despite mounting headlines, experts continue to stress that the outbreak remains relatively contained and does not currently represent a wider global emergency.

The Andes strain is considered unusual because of its limited human-to-human transmission, but scientists note that sustained, widespread transmission has historically been rare.

Public health agencies have instead focused on rapid isolation, testing, and contact tracing measures designed to prevent further spread while monitoring exposed individuals during the virus's incubation period.

For now, global health officials say vigilance, rather than panic, remains the priority as investigations into the origin and transmission chain continue.