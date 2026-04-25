A letter Kash Patel wrote to the Florida Bar in 2005 has resurfaced, revealing that the current FBI director was arrested twice in alcohol-related incidents during his student years, details he himself put in writing and which now sit at the centre of a widening controversy over his fitness to lead the nation's premier law enforcement agency.

The letter, obtained by The Intercept through a public records request to the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office, was written at the instruction of Patel's employer as a disclosure required for his Florida Bar application. It records two separate incidents: one involving public intoxication while underage, the other a public urination arrest following a night out at bars in New York.

The document's emergence on 24 April 2026 comes in the middle of a fiercely contested dispute between Patel and The Atlantic magazine, which published allegations of excessive drinking on 17 April 2026 that Patel has called 'fabricated.'

Patel's Own Words: Two Arrests Disclosed to the Florida Bar

The first incident occurred in 2001 when Patel was a student at the University of Richmond in Virginia. By his own account, he was part of the Richmond Rowdies, a student fan group, and attended a home basketball game to help lead cheers. A school officer escorted him out of the arena.

'Upon exiting the arena,' he wrote in the letter, 'the officer placed me under arrest for public intoxication, as I was not yet of 21 years of age.' Patel said he had consumed two drinks and paid a fine after the incident.

FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed in a 2005 letter that he'd been arrested for public urination. He also described a public intoxication arrest in 2001.



These details come as Patel faces scrutiny over alcohol use.



My story in @theintercept. https://t.co/scwLtwy0Tb — Trevor Aaronson (@trevoraaronson) April 24, 2026

NBC News, which separately reported the 2001 arrest before The Intercept's story, confirmed that Patel was found guilty on a misdemeanor charge days after the incident. That conviction is a matter of public record, not merely an allegation.

The second incident took place in 2005, roughly four months before Patel wrote the letter, while he was a law student at Pace University in New York. He described going to 'a few of the local bars' with friends and consuming alcoholic drinks.

Walking home, they made what he called 'a gross deviation from appropriate conduct': attempting to relieve themselves in public. 'Before we could even do so,' he wrote, 'a police cruiser stopped the group. We were then arrested for public urination.' He paid a fine.

FBI Director Kash Patel - who is suing The Atlantic for $250M over drinking allegations - just had a 2005 letter surface showing he disclosed TWO alcohol-related arrests on his Florida Bar application.



Public intoxication. Public urination.



His own words. His own letter. pic.twitter.com/W00gTkb7Me — Irfan Ahmad (@Irfuu_) April 24, 2026

Closing the disclosure, Patel wrote: 'Both of these incidents are not representative of my usual conduct of behavior, and it is my hope that the Board views them as an anomaly. I dually apologise for my improper behavior both to the Board and the community at large.'

In response to The Intercept's story, Patel's spokesperson Erica Knight said his 'entire background was thoroughly examined and vetted prior to him assuming this role,' and described the reporting as an effort to 'undermine a process that has already deemed him suitable to serve.'

The Atlantic's Allegations and the £198 Million Lawsuit

The past arrests arrived in public view days after The Atlantic published what it described as an investigation into Patel's current conduct. Staff writer Sarah Fitzpatrick, writing on 17 April 2026, cited multiple current and former officials speaking anonymously who said Patel's drinking had become 'a recurring source of concern across the government.'

The article alleged that he was known to drink to obvious intoxication at the private club Ned's in Washington, DC, and at the Poodle Room, a members-only social club atop the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel.

The reporting went further. Six current and former officials told Fitzpatrick that meetings and briefings had to be rescheduled for later in the day as a result of Patel's alcohol-fuelled nights.

The article also alleged that on multiple occasions, members of his security detail had difficulty waking him because he appeared intoxicated, and that a request had been made for breaching equipment, normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams, because Patel had been unreachable behind locked doors. Patel's defamation complaint contends those specific claims are 'operationally implausible' and were never substantiated with FBI security-detail protocols.

The defamation lawsuit Kash Patel filed against The Atlantic contains this almost admirably absurd false claim: "Director Patel has not targeted political or personal adversaries" https://t.co/PyQUGZxVJv — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) April 20, 2026

Patel filed his lawsuit, Patel v. Atlantic Monthly, case number 26-cv-1329, in the US District Court for the District of Columbia on 20 April 2026. His attorney, Jesse R. Binnall, wrote in the complaint: 'These claims about erratic behavior and excessive drinking are fabricated.'

The Atlantic responded immediately: 'We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit.' Fitzpatrick, interviewed on MSNBC, said she stood 'by every word of this reporting.'

Congressional Investigation and the Administration's Unified Defence

On 22 April 2026, Representative Jamie Raskin and Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee formally launched an investigation into Patel's alleged alcohol use. In a letter to the FBI director, the lawmakers demanded that Patel complete a ten-question assessment identifying 'hazardous drinking behaviours' under penalty of perjury and submit results within days.

'These glimpses of your relationship to alcohol would be alarming to see in an FBI agent; for us to see them in the FBI Director himself is shocking and indicative of a public emergency,' the letter stated, quoting directly from The Atlantic's reporting.

Read more Kash Patel Hit by Claims of Intoxication and Erratic Behaviour as FBI Leadership Comes Under Scrutiny Kash Patel Hit by Claims of Intoxication and Erratic Behaviour as FBI Leadership Comes Under Scrutiny

Patel had already addressed the allegations publicly the day before, speaking at a 21 April 2026 press conference at the Department of Justice. 'I've never been intoxicated on the job,' he told reporters. 'This FBI director has been on the job twice as many days as every director before me.'

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who stood at Patel's side throughout, told reporters he had not read The Atlantic's story but was confident it contained 'blatantly false' information. When pressed on whether a drinking problem would concern him in an FBI director, Blanche said: 'I have a lot of concerns, and my concerns are completely around the anonymous reporting that comes forth constantly.'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that 'Director Patel remains a critical player on the administration's law and order team.' The full press conference, including Patel's remarks, was broadcast live on C-SPAN and is available in its entirety for public review.

The letter Patel wrote to secure his law licence now hangs over the very institutions he was appointed to protect, a document from his past that his present office cannot erase.