FBI Director Kash Patel has launched a sweeping internal crackdown, ordering lie detector tests for more than two dozen current and former members of his security detail. The extraordinary step, aimed at rooting out suspected leakers inside his tightest circle, comes as the embattled director faces mounting pressure over a string of damaging headlines.

Sources familiar with the situation describe Patel as operating in a state of heightened alarm to secure his position. The directive targets individuals with intimate knowledge of his schedule, including several information technology personnel.

Why Lie Detector Tests Spark Internal Concerns

The mandated polygraph examinations scrutinise personnel who accompany the director during travel. Patel reportedly wants to determine whether trusted staff managing sensitive operational communications have shared confidential details with the press. Two individuals briefed on the matter indicated the workplace atmosphere has grown increasingly tense.

These sources requested anonymity, citing severe concerns about potential professional retaliation from top leadership. Historically, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department strictly reserve criminal leak investigations for extraordinary instances where classified intelligence is compromised.

Looking into internal staff when there has not even been a confirmed intelligence leak is a massive departure from normal procedure. The federal agents asked to carry out these questioning tactics reportedly felt very uneasy about doing so without a clear reason.

Claims Of Isolation And Firm Bureau Pushback

Earlier this week, reports surfaced suggesting that Patel purposefully distanced himself from top executives after some damaging stories hit the press. Three people familiar with his schedule said he actually skipped important briefings with key operational leaders. This alleged isolation raised serious concerns regarding his capacity to monitor pressing threats.

Official representatives for the bureau strongly contested these characterisations of the director's conduct. FBI spokesman Ben Williamson refused to confirm or deny the implementation of the new polygraph directives. However, Williamson vehemently disputed the specific allegations regarding Patel's supposed isolation.

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The spokesman maintained that Patel continues to conduct regular operational meetings with his deputy directors, assistant directors and the core intelligence team. 'I've been in the usual operational leader meetings with him every day this week ... it's false,' he said.

Inside The Controversial Probe Into 'The Atlantic'

The current leadership crisis follows revelations regarding a highly controversial probe initiated by the director. Last month, Patel ordered federal agents to open a formal criminal leak investigation concerning a specific article published by The Atlantic. That report detailed allegations regarding his personal conduct, explicitly describing him as drinking to excess and being difficult to rouse the subsequent morning.

Agents assigned to this probe were distressed, as the directive required examining the private contacts of a journalist engaged in standard newsgathering. Government protocol typically prohibits examining reporter communications except as an absolute last resort. Bureau personnel reportedly feared immediate termination if they refused to execute the orders regarding the news investigation.

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Kash Patel has ordered the polygraphing of more than two dozen former and current members of his security detail and other staff and has been described as in panic mode to save his job and find leakers among his team, according to two people briefed on the… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 7, 2026

White House Frustrations and Job Security Fears

The combination of widespread staff polygraph testing and the targeting of journalists presents a portrait of a leader under severe administrative strain. Patel appears increasingly fearful that a continued stream of negative press coverage will force President Donald Trump to replace him.

Senior White House aides, alongside President Trump, have reportedly expressed significant frustration regarding the ongoing controversies surrounding the director.

The resulting negative headlines have consistently overshadowed the broader law enforcement objectives of the Justice Department. Against that backdrop, Patel's internal crackdown looks less like routine security housekeeping and more like a last-ditch attempt to save his job at the bureau.