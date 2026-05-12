White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared with the world the birth of her second child, thanking everyone for their prayers and support during her pregnancy. However, her friends and peers were not the only ones to see her social media post. The Iranian Embassy in Armenia came across it as well, congratulated her and included a disturbing twist.

'Congratulations to you. Children are innocent and lovable. Those 168 children that your boss killed in the school in Minab, and you justified, were also children,' the Iranian Embassy's response read. 'When you kiss your baby, think of the mothers of those children,' they added.

Congratulations to you. Children are innocent and lovable. Those 168 children that your boss killed in the school in Minab, and you justified, were also children. When you kiss your baby, think of the mothers of those children. https://t.co/uhypZFhRRf — IRI Embassy in Armenia (@iraninyerevan) May 9, 2026

The latter response was in reference to the attacks on Iran on 28 February. According to Middle East authorities, a US Tomahawk cruise missile that hit the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab claimed the lives of 168 people. From that number, 110 were reportedly children.

Reading Between the Lines

Based on the response of the Iranian Embassy, it was clear that it had two meanings. In fact, the sincerity of their congratulatory post hardly appeared sincere.

There is no denying that Leavitt was still on Iran's radar after that attack on 28 February, the first day of the US-Israel military campaign against Iraq. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared photos of the attack on the girl's school on X (formerly Twitter).

Double-tap American #tomahawk missile that slaughtered 168 Iranian little angels in the city of #Minab on 28 February 2026.



An unforgivable egregious WAR CRIME that must not go with impunity. pic.twitter.com/8jOGOxXffj — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) March 11, 2026

Leavitt responded to those reports, emphasizing that the US never targeted civilians.

'I would just tell you very strongly the United States of America does not target civilians, unlike the rogue Iranian regime that targets civilians, that kills children, that has killed thousands of their own people in the past several weeks and uses propaganda quite effectively, and unfortunately, many people in this room have fallen for that propaganda,' the US Press Secretary said in March.

Leavitt's claims were backed up by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, adding that they were looking into the incident.

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Trump is Clueless

Beyond the statements of Leavitt and Hegseth, the person who could have delivered a better explanation on the missile attack would have been United States President Donald Trump. But instead, the 45th and 47th President of the US said that Iran is to blame for the tragedy.

'Based on what I've seen, that was done by Iran,' Trump stated. 'We think it was done by Iran – because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever. It was done by Iran.'

However, preliminary findings at the time showed that the US appeared to be at fault behind the Minab school missile attack. People who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The New York Times claimed that the US Central Command used outdated target coordinates provided by the Defense Intelligence Agency, resulting in the death of civilians.

Leavitt hardly reacted to The New York Times report and responded by simply saying that everything is under investigation. To this day, that remains the stance of the US, with critics believing the Trump administration continues to find ways to avoid taking responsibility for the attack.