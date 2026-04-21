FBI Director Kash Patel has threatened legal action against The Atlantic following a report alleging excessive drinking, unexplained absences, and erratic behaviour within the Federal Bureau of Investigation leadership.

Patel rejected the claims in strong terms, calling the reporting 'false' and accusing the publication of publishing 'fake news' as tensions grow around his leadership of the bureau.

Legal Threat Escalates

Patel responded publicly on X, stating: 'See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court... But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up.'

see you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court... But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up. https://t.co/MfbHH8OtLv pic.twitter.com/kw5U3LrfMM — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 18, 2026

The FBI, in a statement attributed to Patel, also denied the allegations, adding: 'Print it, all false, I'll see you in court – bring your checkbook.'

The comments came after The Atlantic published a detailed report questioning Patel's conduct and leadership, citing multiple unnamed current and former officials.

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Allegations of Drinking Concerns and Unexplained Absences

The article alleges that Patel has been repeatedly linked to episodes of excessive alcohol consumption in private social settings, as well as periods where he was difficult to reach during working hours. It further claims that some officials have raised concerns about his reliability in managing senior FBI responsibilities.

According to the report, Patel has also been absent or delayed in responding to time-sensitive matters on multiple occasions, contributing to internal frustration among some bureau personnel.

These claims have not been independently verified by other media organisations, and the White House has strongly defended Patel's performance.

April Incident Sparked Internal Confusion

A key episode highlighted in the report occurred on 10 April, when Patel allegedly experienced an internal systems access issue. Sources cited by The Atlantic said he briefly believed he had been removed from his position and contacted aides in a state of panic.

The issue was later attributed to a technical fault. One FBI official quoted in the report described the situation as 'ultimately incorrect', adding that there was no evidence Patel had been dismissed or formally questioned about his role at the time.

The incident, however, reportedly circulated within parts of the bureau, prompting internal discussion about leadership communication and stability.

White House and Justice Department Defend Patel

The White House pushed back strongly against the report, with spokesperson Karoline Leavitt highlighting Patel's record on crime reduction and law enforcement priorities. Speaking with Sarah Fitzpatrick of The Atlantic, she said that under Donald Trump and Patel, 'crime across the country has plummeted to the lowest level in more than 100 years.'

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also dismissed the reporting, stating that 'anonymously sourced hit pieces do not constitute journalism,' and defended Patel's leadership of federal law enforcement agencies.

Supporters within the administration have pointed to ongoing investigations and enforcement actions as evidence of an active and effective FBI leadership structure.

Internal FBI Tensions and Leadership Scrutiny

The report describes growing unease among some current and former officials about stability within the FBI's senior leadership. It cites concerns over decision-making delays and communication gaps, particularly during fast-moving investigations.

Patel, who assumed leadership of the bureau in 2025, has been a divisive figure since his confirmation, with supporters praising his reform agenda and critics questioning his management style and political alignment.

The FBI has not independently confirmed the internal allegations outlined in the report, and no formal inquiry into Patel's conduct has been announced publicly.