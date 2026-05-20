Kash Patel's appearance on Fox News in New York on Monday 18 May has triggered a new wave of scrutiny, after viewers watching his Hannity chat began questioning why the embattled FBI director appeared to be repeatedly sniffing throughout the segment. Patel, already under fire over allegations of heavy drinking and misuse of his office, was swiftly accused on social media of being under the influence of drugs, even though no credible evidence has been produced to support those claims.

The reaction came after weeks of mounting controversy around Kash Patel.The Atlantic recently published a series of explosive reports accusing him of excessive alcohol consumption, unexplained absences, abuse of power and being intoxicated while on the job.

Those stories have been seized on by House Democrats, some of whom have publicly branded him a 'raging alcoholic' and called for his removal. Patel has responded with a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the magazine and its staff, insisting the allegations are politically motivated smears.

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Kash Patel's Hannity Chat Fuels Fox News Sniffing Storm

Against that backdrop, Patel's latest Fox News Hannity chat might have been expected to project steadiness. Instead, viewers homed in on what they saw as constant sniffing and an odd cadence, turning the performance into fresh fodder for critics.

Rob Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the progressive outlet MeidasTouch, claimed online that 'Kash just can't seem to shake the sniffing problem that has plagued him for several years.' Other commenters piled in with less restrained speculation. One wrote: 'Sniffing Adderall/cocaine is a must in the Trump era.' Another added, 'Dude, it's getting a little noticeable.'

Kash just can't seem to shake the sniffing problem that has plagued him for several years. https://t.co/aeKCvZGZfp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 19, 2026

Some tried to couch their insinuations in pseudo-medical language. 'Cocaine use affects the mucosal lining of the nose. Not sure why I just thought of that,' one user posted. Another quipped, 'He's allergic to work. Does excess drinking cause the sniffles?'

At this stage, the drug chatter is pure online conjecture. The current political firestorm around Kash Patel focuses on alcohol, not narcotics. The piece offers no evidence of cocaine or Adderall use, and no lawmaker has put such an accusation on the record.

There is no confirmation Patel has used any illegal substance, and suggestions to the contrary rest entirely on how he sounded on television. What is confirmed is that Democrats have used the Atlantic reporting to intensify pressure. They argue the FBI director cannot credibly lead a law enforcement agency while facing unanswered questions about his own conduct.

Kash Patel Denies Alcohol Allegations As Pressure Mounts

Patel, for his part, has gone on the offensive. In congressional testimony, he has described the drinking allegations as 'unequivocally, categorically false' and insisted he has 'never been intoxicated while on the job.' That insistence has come under its own form of scrutiny, given that he has previously posted photos and videos of himself chugging beer during an official FBI trip to the Olympics in Milan.

The contradiction has not been lost on his critics in Congress. Democratic lawmakers formally requested that Patel take an Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, a standard screening instrument. During a heated Senate subcommittee budget hearing on 12 May, Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland pressed him on whether he would submit to the assessment.

Patel tried to turn the challenge back on the senator. 'I'll take any test you're willing to take... side by side,' he said. Van Hollen later took the test and passed it. Patel, at the time of writing, has not done the same. His refusal so far is being read by opponents as reluctance to subject himself to an independent measure, though he has not publicly explained the decision.

Beyond questions about alcohol, Patel's travel has drawn unwanted attention. An Associated Press investigation into internal government emails found that he took part in a 'VIP snorkel' near the USS Arizona Memorial during an official, taxpayer-funded trip to Hawaii. Lawmakers have also queried a separate trip in which he used an FBI jet to attend a country music concert with his girlfriend, singer Alexis Wilkins.

These stories, individually, might have been waved away as poor judgement. Taken together with the drinking allegations and now the Fox News sniffing backlash, they add up to a picture of a senior official whose personal conduct is never far from the headlines.

Hannity Chat Sniffing Adds To Questions Over Kash Patel's Future

Financial markets tracking political risk suggest investors see Kash Patel's position as far from secure. Prediction platform Kalshi currently puts the probability of his leaving the Trump administration before August 2026 at around 37% to 41%, while Polymarket estimates roughly a 64% chance he will be gone by the end of December 2026.

Those numbers are not prophecies, but they show that traders are pricing in a significant chance of eventual departure, even if an immediate firing looks less likely than it did at the height of the Atlantic story.

In the short term, Patel remains in post and continues to appear regularly on Fox News and other conservative platforms, where he presents himself as a victim of partisan attacks. His lawsuit against The Atlantic frames the reporting as 'politically motivated fabrications,' and until that case is resolved, many of the most serious claims will remain formally contested rather than proven.

As for the Hannity chat that sparked the latest round of questions, there has been no official explanation for the sniffing, no medical statement and no acknowledgement from Kash Patel himself that anything was amiss.

What is not in doubt is that, in an era where a few minutes of cable television can reshape a political narrative, a handful of audible sniffs have become another data point in the story of a beleaguered FBI director fighting for his reputation, his job and, if the betting markets are right, his future in Donald Trump's inner circle.