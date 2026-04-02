Kash Patel might be losing his position soon. The FBI director is reportedly the next official to be fired by US President Donald Trump after the removal of Attorney General Pam Bondi this week.

Is Trump Firing Kash Patel? Alex Jones Claims FBI Director is Next After Pam Bondi Removal

Broadcaster Alex Jones suggested Patel's removal in a recent post on his official X account. According to Jones, who indicated in the post that they have a 'breaking exclusive', several 'high-level intel sources' have leaked that the FBI Director will be fired today.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: FBI Dir. Kash Patel To Be Fired By Trump TODAY, According To Multiple High-Level Intel Sources!



🔴WATCH/SHARE THE LIVE ALEX JONES SHOW NOW:https://t.co/K57CWjhE3o pic.twitter.com/IBEGHHKciw — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 2, 2026

The teaser was dropped right after Trump confirmed that Pam Bondi will be stepping down as the Attorney General. Not surprisingly, Jones' 'bombshell' suggests that the Trump administration is stripping controversial officials of their titles.

Is Trump's Decision Influenced by a Recent Lawsuit Against Patel and Bondi?

Interestingly, the decision to fire Bondi comes just days after the former Attorney General and Patel were reported to be facing a lawsuit.

Three former FBI agents had previously filed a class-action lawsuit against the US government, alleging they were wrongfully fired for their involvement in investigations tied to Trump, in a case that is intensifying concerns about political influence within federal law enforcement.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, DC, was brought by former agents Jamie Garman, Blaire Toleman, and Michelle Ball. All three previously worked on the FBI's public corruption squad and were involved in investigations related to Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

According to the complaint, the agents were dismissed back in late 2025 without due process and based on what they describe as a 'false perception of political bias.' They also argue that their work followed standard investigative procedures and was conducted independently of political considerations.

The lawsuit claims the firings were part of a broader 'retribution campaign' carried out under the Trump administration, targeting individuals perceived to have been involved in prior investigations into the president.

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The agents are seeking reinstatement, back pay, and a court ruling declaring that their constitutional rights were violated. Their case is also aiming to represent a wider group of FBI employees who were dismissed under similar circumstances since early 2025, potentially expanding the legal challenge into a broader class action.

At the centre of the lawsuit are senior officials, including Patel and Bondi, both of whom are accused of overseeing politically motivated personnel decisions. The complaint also alleges that the dismissals were not based on misconduct or performance issues, but rather on the agents' association with politically sensitive cases.

For now, there have been no announcements about Patel being removed as the FBI Director. However, there are several speculations that his removal will eventually be confirmed.

In the meantime, Bondi has officially stepped down as Attorney General, and although the position has not yet been filled permanently, there is already someone stepping into the role on an acting basis. It was previously announced that Trump's defence attorney Todd Blanche is taking over as the acting attorney general until the position is filled more permanently.