The gloves are off in MAGA world and Ashley St Clair has made sure everyone knows it. In a fiery interview with Luke Beasley packed with explosive claims, Elon Musk's former partner accused some of the biggest names in conservative media of building careers on outrage while hiding what she described as a deeply toxic culture behind the scenes.

The interview has already ignited fierce debate online, drawing attention to the intersection of politics, media and personal lives in the digital age.

Ashley St Clair Claims About Benny Johnson

Ashley St Clair said she had stayed quiet for years about what she witnessed inside conservative media circles. That changed, she claimed, when Benny Johnson publicly criticised her parenting and joined online attacks surrounding her child.

Her focus quickly turned to Benny Johnson, with allegations ranging from workplace abuse and unpaid staff to coordinated political messaging and questionable money trails. The result was a dramatic public takedown that has sent fresh shockwaves through America's already chaotic online political scene.

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According to St Clair, the backlash began after she posted a message expressing regret over comments she had made in the past about transgender issues. The post quickly sparked a fierce reaction online. Elon Musk and several right-wing commentators publicly responded, with St Clair claiming the fallout soon became deeply personal.

She said Benny Johnson added fuel to the row by publicly questioning whether she should keep custody of her child. St Clair described the response as frightening, claiming waves of harassment followed and that strangers began sending violent threats.

That, she said, was the point where silence stopped feeling possible.

St Clair told viewers she had no intention of making Johnson the centre of a public scandal until her family became involved. Once that happened, she decided to speak openly about her years inside MAGA media and the people she believed had helped shape it.

Workplace Abuse And Staff Left Without Pay

A major part of St Clair's interview focused on her time working with Johnson at Arsenal Media.

She described the environment as chaotic and emotionally exhausting. St Clair alleged that staff were frequently shouted at, insulted and left feeling anxious over routine work. In one account, she claimed Johnson phoned her in anger over a project and verbally abused her while demanding apologies.

St Clair also alleged that several workers were left waiting for agreed payments while Johnson's personal media operations continued running without interruption.

She claimed employees struggled with rent, groceries and medical costs while content linked to Johnson's platforms remained fully funded. St Clair described staff becoming emotionally worn down and said multiple colleagues privately shared similar stories.

Her allegations painted a picture of a company where public success looked polished online while employees behind the scenes were dealing with intense pressure and uncertainty.

The claims have drawn attention because Johnson has spent years building a major audience as one of the most recognisable conservative media personalities online.

Money, Messaging And Hidden Campaigns

St Clair's most explosive accusations centred on money and political influence.

She claimed coordinated messaging inside MAGA circles was far more organised than audiences realise, alleging influencers were sometimes given talking points and encouraged to post similar messages at key moments.

St Clair described private group chats involving political figures and media personalities, claiming responses to major headlines were often discussed behind closed doors before appearing online.

She also alleged that paid campaigns were sometimes hidden behind consulting groups or other companies, making it difficult for the public to know exactly where funding had originated.

St Clair further claimed that political outrage itself had become part of the business model.

According to her, major speeches, viral clips and controversial headlines were often treated as valuable content opportunities because they boosted engagement and brought in revenue.

She argued that many public personalities presented themselves as defenders of traditional values while privately operating in a world driven by money, access and influence.

That contrast between public branding and private behaviour became one of the interview's strongest themes.

MAGA's Public Image Faces Fresh Pressure

St Clair's interview ended with broader questions about trust in political media and whether online audiences are seeing the full picture.

She argued that outrage has become profitable and claimed many influencers now rely on constant controversy to keep followers engaged and advertisers interested.

Her remarks also touched on long-running rumours surrounding several figures in the MAGA media space, including claims about private lives that do not match carefully crafted public images.

Even beyond the personal accusations, St Clair's interview landed because it tapped into a bigger conversation already surrounding political influencers, sponsorships and the growing overlap between online fame and campaign messaging.