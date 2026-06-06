US President Donald Trump addressed a Wisconsin agricultural crowd on Friday, telling attendees their lives were significantly better than his own. The president made these remarks while recalling the assassination attempt he survived during a campaign rally.

Speaking in Chippewa Falls, the president sought to draw a contrast between the peaceful nature of agricultural work and the dangers of his political career. The afternoon gathering primarily focused on the region's agricultural interests.

Trump Tells Farmers Their Lives Are Better Than His

During the Friday gathering, the president commended the community for their dedication. He acknowledged the unique economic challenges they face while praising the stability of their chosen profession.

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'You have a way of life that sometimes you're land-rich and cash-poor, sometimes you're — lots of different conditions — but people that are on farms love being on farms,' he stated to the attendees.

He then compared their daily routines with his current situation as a prominent political figure, insisting that the farmers possessed a more desirable existence.

'You wouldn't trade my life, you wouldn't want my life — believe me, you don't want it. Your life is much better than my life, I will tell you. Your ear wasn't a little pierced over here. You didn't get pierced. You have a nice, safe, beautiful life,' he continued.

President Recalls Butler Shooting, References Ear Wound

The reference to his pierced ear is directly related to the 13 July 2024 violent incident in Butler, Pennsylvania. During that outdoor campaign rally, a gunman positioned on a nearby rooftop opened fire on the stage.

The attack resulted in a bullet grazing the right ear of the president, drawing visible blood as Secret Service agents rushed to shield him. The shooting claimed the life of one rally attendee and left two others critically wounded.

Law enforcement officers subsequently fatally shot the attacker, later identified as Thomas Crooks. The event prompted a national debate on campaign safety.

Trump to farmers: You have a nice safe beautiful life. Your life is much better than my life. Your ear wasn’t pierced. You didn’t get pierced. pic.twitter.com/7euRoWiEfj — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2026

Trump Makes Inaccurate Jobs Claim, Admits He Cannot Source It

Beyond personal anecdotes, the Chippewa Falls appearance featured several notable guests. Attendees included Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin and local farmer Ken Custer. Former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was also present. The president briefly interacted with Thomas, describing the retired athlete as a 'good-looking man.'

The speech ventured into economic territory, where the president told the crowd that the African American employment rate had reached its lowest historical point.

However, the claim was inaccurate. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on 5 June 2026, the Black unemployment rate stood at 6.6% in May — up from 6.1% a year earlier and well above its record low. Trump appeared to acknowledge the error immediately, adding: 'I don't know where that stat came from.'

Speed Skater Jordan Stolz Joins Stage; Trump Jokes About Keeping Medal

The political gathering also featured US Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz. During their interaction on stage, Stolz placed his athletic medal around the neck of the president.

The president praised the skater's physical condition, noting to the audience that the athlete possessed a leg 'like a rock.'

'I'm keeping it. I'm keeping it, Jordan. I'm not giving it back. I'm a very good guy for keeping gold. I like gold. I'm never giving this back. Congratulations,' he joked with the surrounding crowd.

Despite his declaration about retaining the medal, as noted in recent news coverage, he eventually returned it. The Chippewa Falls event was one of several agricultural stops the president made in Wisconsin on Friday.