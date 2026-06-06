The Pentagon has classified Israel, America's most significant Middle Eastern ally, as its highest counterintelligence threat, raising the alarm level to 'critical' amid a deepening rift over the Iran war.

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) issued a seven-page internal assessment in recent weeks concluding that Israeli espionage had become more aggressive than usual, according to NBC News' exclusive reporting, citing two current and one former US official. The assessment identifies a series of specific incidents that heightened concern within the Pentagon, though the officials did not disclose whether a single triggering event prompted the reclassification.

Both the White House and the Israeli embassy have flatly denied the report, setting up one of the most significant public intelligence disputes between Washington and Jerusalem in decades.

DIA Raises Israel's Counterintelligence Designation to 'Critical'

The DIA's reclassification represents a serious internal signal. According to the officials cited in NBC News' reporting, the agency posted an internal message raising Israel's threat level to 'critical,' its highest designation. The document accompanying that message includes a chart and identifies Israel's capacity for both human espionage and technical collection as operating at that top tier.

The designation centres on a specific concern: that Israel is actively surveilling senior US officials to gain insight into the Trump administration's private deliberations on the war with Iran. One current official told NBC News directly: 'The US already takes extra precautions when visiting Israel. They're well-known to aggressively collect.' The practical consequence is that Pentagon personnel are expected to apply heightened caution in any dealings with Israeli counterparts, according to the officials.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the DIA and the wider US intelligence community, did not respond to a request for comment from NBC News. The Pentagon also declined to comment. A White House official said in a statement that 'this entire story is false and sourced to someone who doesn't have any knowledge of what's going on.'

The Israeli embassy in Washington went further, saying it is 'completely false' that Israel gathers intelligence on the US. 'Israel intelligence collection efforts are aimed at its enemies, not its allies. Any claims to the contrary are either misinformed or politically motivated,' the embassy said.

The Iran War Fracture Driving Pentagon Alarm

The timing of the DIA's assessment is inseparable from the growing strategic gap between Washington and Jerusalem over the Iran war, which the US and Israel launched together on 28 February 2026. A ceasefire with Iran took hold in early April, and since then President Donald Trump has pursued a diplomatic settlement through Persian Gulf allies and Pakistani mediators. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back hard, arguing that any negotiated deal risks letting Tehran off the hook while Iran retains its enriched uranium stockpile.

That tension spilled into public view when Trump confirmed in an interview with the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast that he told Netanyahu during a recent phone call: 'You're f---ing crazy.' Trump said he was 'a little bit perturbed' that Israel's continued military pressure on Hezbollah in Lebanon was disrupting his peace negotiations with Iran. Despite the outburst, he insisted the two leaders remained aligned. 'We've worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot,' Trump said.

The underlying disagreement is not merely tactical. Israel is acutely interested in whether the Trump administration resumes major bombing campaigns against Iran or locks in a diplomatic agreement that Netanyahu has publicly called insufficient.

Current and former US officials told NBC News that Israel's intelligence service ramped up surveillance precisely to track Washington's internal decision-making at this inflection point. The officials said there was no apparent impact on the daily intelligence-sharing between the two countries related to the Iran war itself.

A Documented History of Israeli Espionage Against Washington

Israel's reputation for aggressive collection against its own allies is not new, and its most notorious chapter remains the Jonathan Pollard affair. Pollard, a civilian analyst in US naval intelligence, was arrested in 1985 after FBI surveillance caught him passing briefcase-loads of classified documents to Israeli handlers over an 18-month period. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage and received a life sentence in 1987, the first American ever imprisoned for life for spying on behalf of a US ally. After serving 30 years, he was released on parole in 2015 and later emigrated to Israel.

The damage Pollard caused was described by then-Secretary of Defence Caspar Weinberger as among the most serious in modern US history. The full inventory of what he handed over remains itself classified. His case produced a lasting institutional caution within US intelligence agencies that has never entirely dissolved, even as the two countries rebuilt their working relationship.

Emily Harding, vice president of the Defence and Security Department at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, told NBC News that 'they have a hyper-aggressive intelligence service' and are 'exceedingly interested in what we are up to.' Her assessment aligns with what senior US officials privately describe as routine operational practice: when travelling to Israel on official business, American representatives routinely carry disposable burner phones and fresh laptops and treat hotel rooms as potentially compromised environments.

What the 'Critical' Designation Means in Practice

Under US law, the FBI holds the primary mandate for domestic counterintelligence operations, which include tracking foreign espionage by adversaries and allies alike. The DIA's role is to manage counterintelligence concerns that fall within the defence establishment, covering the military branches and the intelligence arms of the Pentagon. A threat designation of 'critical' is the agency's ceiling-level classification and signals that it considers the risk to be both active and material.

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In practical terms, the officials who spoke to NBC News said the most immediate effect is heightened caution among US personnel interacting with Israeli officials, rather than any suspension of the broader intelligence relationship. High-level information-sharing between the two countries, particularly on Iran, continues. The current and former officials acknowledged that mutual surveillance between allies is standard international practice, but argued that Israel's recent activity had crossed into territory that goes 'well beyond what is typical and expected.'

Two additional former US officials told NBC News that the timing carries its own risk, saying that when Washington and Jerusalem are not in full alignment on a live conflict, intelligence gathered by one partner against the other has the potential to corrode the trust that underpins the alliance itself.

The Pentagon's decision to formalise that alarm in a seven-page classified document may be the clearest sign yet that the fracture between Trump and Netanyahu is no longer confined to private phone calls.