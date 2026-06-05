Detainees at the 'Alligator Alcatraz' ICE detention facility in Florida allege guards withheld food and drinking water on 4 June to coerce them into signing English-language documents they could not read, according to an audio recording reviewed by the Workers Circle. The recording, in which detainees identified themselves by name and cage number, also describes water contaminated with mosquito larvae and the withholding of medication from detainees with chronic conditions.

These individuals claim the deprivation was a calculated measure to pressure them into signing the documents. No one in the holding area signed the paperwork.

Detainees Allege Water Withheld to Coerce Document Signatures

More than half a dozen individuals spoke out in the audio recording. They stated the water provided over three days was contaminated.

One individual, speaking in Spanish, asserted it was an attempt to pressure them into providing signatures. 'They took all the water, and they don't want to give us water,' the detainee explained to the Workers Circle.

'They haven't given us lunch, and they are mistreating us here. Right now, at this very moment, half past one in the afternoon, we haven't had lunch here in Alcatraz, and they wanted to make us sign a paper in English that we don't know what that paper says.'

Audio Recording Details Food, Water and Medicine Deprivation

The individuals identified themselves by name and cage number during the call. These details are being withheld to protect them from potential repercussions.

'They've taken reprisals with us for not taking that paper, not signing that paper. They took away the water and medicine to people who need medication. Today the medicine came very late, but here we have people here who are diabetic, one here with high blood pressure.'

The group had been raising concerns about poor water quality for several days. On the morning of 4 June, the supply was completely withheld, prompting chants of 'agua, agua.'

'The water has pests, the water has a bad taste, [you] open the water tubs and they have mosquito larvae,' one caller said. Another described the supply as 'stinky and rotten,' noting they witnessed mosquitoes emerging from the container.

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The facility, operated on behalf of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, is scheduled to wind down operations this June. Over its single year of operation, the tented site in the Florida Everglades drew repeated criticism over conditions, including reports of detainees housed in metal cages and denied access to legal representation.

Numerous abuse claims have surfaced, including sudden transfers to other detention centres and deportation pressure.

Just heard from people detained at Alligator Alcatraz that they are being given foul water, insufficient food, and that people with illnesses such as diabetes are being given this water that they describe as tainted with insects, such as mosquitoes. — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) June 4, 2026

Workers Circle Calls Conditions an Outrageous Human Rights Violation

Noelle Damico of the Workers Circle said the situation represents a severe escalation. 'They're being asked by guards to sign documents that they cannot fully see, nor do they understand,' she stated.

'This has been going on for several days, and right now they've stopped giving them water.' Damico confirmed that while a morning meal was provided, subsequent meals were skipped.

'The water in the past three days has been unusually disgusting with mosquito larvae, dirt in it, and tasting absolutely rotten. So that predates today, now they've removed the water.'

'They were fed breakfast this morning, but lunch was withheld. This is an outrageous violation of basic human rights under international and national law.'

ICE did not respond to a request for comment on the specific allegations made on 4 June. Stephanie Hartman of the Florida Department of Emergency Management said on 29 May, in a general statement about the facility: 'Medical facilities and staff, including a pharmacy, are available 24/7 to detainees.'