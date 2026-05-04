Aziz Ansari made a surprise return to Saturday Night Live, delivering a brutal satirical take on FBI Director Kash Patel during the cold open of the 2 May episode.

The comedian, who had not appeared on the programme in nearly a decade, portrayed Patel in a mock press briefing on the Iran situation alongside Pete Hegseth, played by Colin Jost. The sketch quickly became the talk of the night, with Ansari's impression highlighting perceived shortcomings in the FBI's leadership under the current administration.

Ansari's Impression Lands Heavy Blows

Dressed in a suit and adopting Patel's characteristic wide-eyed stare, Ansari strode to the podium with a chest pump. He then addressed criticism of the agency's investigation into the attempted assassination of President Trump, insisting it 'could not have been more thorough. We dotted every T and bulged every eye'.

The comedian doubled down on the incompetence theme with a self-mocking line that drew roars from the audience. 'I'm the first Indian person to suck at their job,' Ansari's Patel declared. 'Everyone says Indian people are smart, hardworking, incredibly intelligent. I prove without a shadow of a doubt that we can be just as incapable and incompetent as the whites'. The remark used humour to skewer the director's record while touching on racial expectations.

The sketch also referenced reports of Patel potentially being fired by Trump, with the character dismissing them by citing a bizarre shoutout in a shooter's manifesto from the White House Correspondents' Dinner incident.

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Context of Patel's Controversies Fuels the Satire

Kash Patel's tenure as FBI director has drawn significant scrutiny since his appointment by President Trump. Lacking extensive traditional credentials for the role, Patel has been criticised for prioritising loyalty over expertise. Ansari's casting was seen as particularly apt given his Indian heritage, allowing the sketch to play on stereotypes in a way that amplified the satire.

The cold open aired amid heightened tensions over the FBI's handling of domestic threats and international conflicts, including the ongoing situation in Iran. By recruiting a high-profile alum like Ansari for the cameo, the show demonstrated its ability to secure top talent for timely political jabs.

Such sketches help SNL maintain its edge in a crowded late-night landscape. Social media users praised the performance for its precision, with one clip from the segment shared widely on Instagram.

Audience and Social Media Reaction

Reactions poured in as soon as the episode aired, with viewers calling the portrayal 'spot on' and 'hilariously brutal'. Clips circulated rapidly, boosting the sketch's visibility beyond the traditional broadcast audience. The episode, hosted by Olivia Rodrigo, also featured her monologue parodying her hit song Drivers License in reference to bureaucratic hurdles for a REAL ID, providing a lighter counterpoint to the opening satire.

As of 4 May, discussions continue online about whether the sketch reflects broader public sentiment towards the administration's appointments. Ansari's willingness to take on the role has been highlighted as a bold move for the comedian, who has largely stepped back from political humour in recent years.

SNL's decision to focus on Patel in this manner underscores the show's ongoing role in holding public figures accountable through comedy, even as the director's future remains uncertain in Washington. The Aziz Ansari SNL Kash Patel sketch is expected to be remembered as one of the season's standout moments.