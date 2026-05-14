A remote mountain crowned by a towering statue of Jesus Christ has become the latest flashpoint in US President Donald Trump's border crackdown. Federal officials are moving to seize land owned by the Catholic Church at Mount Cristo Rey, triggering a legal fight that cuts straight into religion, immigration and the limits of government power.

The clash centres on 14 acres at the base of the mountain, where the Trump administration wants to extend border infrastructure through eminent domain. The Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces says the project would rupture one of the region's most important pilgrimage sites and turn a place of worship into a militarised corridor.

A Pilgrimage Route Now Facing Bulldozers

Mount Cristo Rey rises above the point where Texas, New Mexico, and Mexico meet. At its summit stands a 29-foot limestone statue of Christ, completed in 1940 after years of labour by Mexican American workers from the now-vanished village of Smeltertown.

For generations, pilgrims from both sides of the border have climbed the mountain in acts of devotion. Some walk barefoot. Others ascend on their knees, carrying wooden crosses. Each autumn, as many as 40,000 worshippers gather there for the Feast of Christ the King, according to the diocese.

That tradition now sits directly in the path of federal construction plans.

In court filings submitted last week, the Department of Homeland Security said the land is needed to build and maintain fencing, vehicle barriers, surveillance systems, roads, and security infrastructure designed to secure the US-Mexico border. The government valued the property at $183,071.

Church leaders responded with unusually forceful language.

'The erection of a border wall through or along this holy site could irreparably damage its religious and cultural sanctity, obstruct pilgrimage routes, and transfer sacred space into a symbol of division,' the Diocese of Las Cruces wrote in legal documents filed on 8 May.

What makes the dispute striking is not simply the land seizure itself. Eminent domain battles are common along the southern border. This one reaches directly into questions of religious freedom.

The diocese argues the government's actions would violate protections under both the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. If the court grants the federal request quickly, church lawyers say the government could immediately take possession before those arguments are fully heard.

Kathryn Brack Morrow, an attorney representing the diocese, accused federal authorities of using 'heavy-handed tactics' and said the church would use 'all legal tools at its dispose to stop' the seizure.

Read more Trump's Wall Bulldozed a 1,000-Year-Old Native American Site—DHS Waivers to Bypass Environmental Rules Trump's Wall Bulldozed a 1,000-Year-Old Native American Site—DHS Waivers to Bypass Environmental Rules

Trump's Border Push Meets Catholic Resistance

The confrontation arrives at a politically loaded moment for the White House and the Catholic Church.

Relations between Trump and Pope Leo XIV have already become strained over immigration policy. The American-born pontiff has repeatedly criticised harsh enforcement measures and warned that treatment of migrants must remain rooted in Christian teaching.

Mount Cristo Rey now risks becoming a vivid physical expression of that divide.

Federal officials insist the barrier is necessary despite the mountain's religious significance. Customs and Border Protection said it attempted to buy the land voluntarily before resorting to eminent domain proceedings.

Officials described the proposed structure as part of a 'Smart Wall' system incorporating steel bollards, detection technology and patrol access routes.

The administration also points to falling migrant crossings in the El Paso sector. Customs and Border Protection data shows migrant encounters dropped to around 1,200 in March, down from approximately 40,000 in March 2023.

Critics argue that statistic weakens the urgency behind the seizure rather than strengthens it.

US Representative Veronica Escobar, whose district includes El Paso, condemned the move as evidence of the administration's disregard for local communities and religious heritage.

'Mt. Cristo Rey's cultural and religious significance is central to our region,' Escobar said. 'There are a number of other ways to provide border security. Instead, the Trump administration prefers to destroy this sacred site.'

Wider Questions Beyond One Mountain

The legal battle could reach beyond New Mexico.

Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University, noted that the diocese's reliance on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act rather than land-use statutes may shape how future religious liberty disputes are argued in federal courts.

That matters because Mount Cristo Rey is not the only sacred site facing pressure from border construction.

Last month in Arizona, construction crews destroyed part of an Indigenous ground etching believed to be more than 1,000 years old while preparing land for border infrastructure. In California, Kumeyaay Indigenous leaders accused federal contractors of blasting near Kuchamaa Mountain, a sacred ceremonial site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Border enforcement projects increasingly collide with communities that see the land not as empty territory but as spiritually and culturally inseparable from their identity.

For decades, Mount Cristo Rey remained one of the few unfenced stretches in the El Paso region, partly because its steep terrain already acted as a natural barrier and partly because of its religious role. Pilgrims from Mexico must now cross legally through ports of entry before climbing the mountain, yet the site has continued to function as a rare shared space between both sides of the border.