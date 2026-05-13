Chelsea Handler delivered a sharp, unapologetic set at Netflix's Kevin Hart roast in Los Angeles on Sunday night, taking aim at MAGA-linked comedians, including Tony Hinchcliffe and Shane Gillis, leaving Hinchcliffe visibly uncomfortable, according to attendees and footage shared from the event.

In the Netflix Is A Joke Festival roast of Kevin Hart, comedians traded insults in front of a live audience and cameras. The set quickly turned political, with Handler targeting, onstage, what she described as a strain of 'manosphere' comedy and the performers associated with it.

The event brought together several high-profile stand-up names, including Gillis, who hosted the night. His introduction of Handler itself sparked a reaction in the room after he referenced her Jewish identity and made abortion-related jokes that drew immediate pushback once she took the stage.

Chelsea Handler MAGA Roast

Chelsea Handler didn't just lightly tease Tony Hinchcliffe on stage at Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart in May 2026 — she directly targeted his comedy style, politics, and past controversies in a series of sharp, politically loaded jokes.

One of her most talked-about lines framed him in terms of reproductive rights, saying, 'Tony is what happens when women don't have safe access to abortion care.' That joke was aimed at Hinchcliffe's reputation for provocative, insult-heavy comedy and his alignment with conservative-leaning figures in the US comedy world.

She also mocked his appearance and branding, at one point ridiculing him with a pun on his teeth and aesthetic, joking that his veneers looked like something like 'Crest White Supremacist Strips', a line that got a strong reaction from the audience.

Handler didn't stop at personal digs. She also folded Hinchcliffe into criticism of comedians she sees as part of what she called a 'manosphere' comedy culture — pointing at how they use edgy humour that often targets women and marginalised groups. In another moment, she lumped him together with Shane Gillis, joking that their style of comedy depended on shock value and offensive material rather than craft.

A big part of Gillis's style is pushing into taboo territory: race, identity, politics, and cultural stereotypes, often framed as 'I'm not allowed to say this, but...' setups. But it's worth noting that that is part of the joke itself. It means he's playing with the idea of what comedians are supposed to be allowed to say, and how audiences respond when someone crosses that line.

He's also known for doing character-style bits and accents, especially in earlier podcast appearances, where he would slip into exaggerated voices or impersonations of different groups. That's where much of his controversy comes from, because some of those bits were later criticised for leaning into stereotypes.

However, what made Hinchcliffe's reaction notable wasn't a single joke, but the contrast: Gillis often laughed along at Handler's attacks, while Hinchcliffe appeared visibly less comfortable during parts of her set, especially when she shifted from punchlines into political comments.

Hinchcliffe's George Floyd Joke Left Reps 'Disgusted'

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Hinchcliffe's joke about George Floyd was said in admiration of Hart. In his joke, he said,

'The Black community is so proud of you... Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all, laughing so hard he can't breathe.'

He also made additional controversial jokes during the same set, including crude remarks about Black people and a separate reference that compared Rob Gronkowski to 'the final boss in George Floyd the video game' at a different roast event.

Representatives for the Gianna and George Floyd Foundation said they were 'baffled and disgusted' by the comment, calling it harmful and saying it trivialised George Floyd's death. They also said it had a negative impact on his daughter Gianna, who has reportedly been facing bullying.