Donald Trump stood in the White House Rose Garden, looked out at the crowd and openly tested the political market value of two men now circling the centre of Republican succession politics. Then he made sure nobody mistook it for an endorsement.

The US president used a National Police Week dinner on Monday night to publicly pit Vice President JD Vance against Secretary of State Marco Rubio in what amounted to an impromptu applause contest, asking guests which of the two they preferred as the future face of the Republican Party.

'Who likes JD Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio?' Trump asked the audience. The room responded loudly to both names. Trump appeared delighted by the spectacle.

'All right, sounds like a good ticket,' he said. 'That was a perfect ticket.'

A Familiar Trump Performance With Higher Stakes

He mocked potential Democratic challengers, drifted between improvisation and provocation, then landed on the subject consuming much of Washington's Republican gossip industry: who inherits the movement once Trump leaves the stage.

He praised Vance and Rubio as a 'dream team' before abruptly pulling back.

'That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance,' he said, though moments later he added that the pairing 'sounds like presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate.'

Vance has spent much of his vice presidency positioning himself as the administration's ideological attack dog, particularly on immigration, foreign policy and cultural issues. Rubio, by contrast, has re-emerged as one of the administration's most polished operators after years of political rehabilitation following his bruising defeat to Trump during the 2016 Republican primary.

At the White House dinner, Trump signalled admiration for both approaches.

"Who likes JD Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio?"



President Trump polled the crowd during a Rose Garden Club dinner at the White House on potential presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2028 ticket. pic.twitter.com/393zCyFeM1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2026

Rubio's Reinvention Has Altered The Republican Equation

For Rubio, the moment carried a certain irony. A decade ago, Trump publicly dismantled his presidential campaign with humiliating nicknames and relentless mockery. Rubio suspended his 2016 bid after losing badly to Trump in the Florida primary.

Now he sits inside Trump's Cabinet as one of the administration's most trusted senior officials.

Trump has repeatedly praised Rubio in recent months, at one point declaring he could become 'the greatest secretary of state in history.' Rubio brings establishment credentials, foreign policy experience and donor confidence to an administration still dominated by Trump loyalists and populist hardliners.

Vance occupies different territory altogether. Younger, sharper-edged and more openly ideological, he appeals to the nationalist wing that increasingly defines Republican grassroots energy. Trump recruited him directly onto the 2024 ticket after Vance spent years evolving from Trump critic to one of his most aggressive defenders.

Neither man has formally declared any intention to run in 2028. Publicly, both insist they remain focused on the administration. Few in Washington genuinely believe the manoeuvring has not already begun.

Rubio himself acknowledged the dynamic last year when he told Vanity Fair he would likely support Vance if the vice president eventually sought the presidency.

Read more Trump Humiliates JD Vance By Polling Crowd On Marco Rubio Before Promising To Never Endorse His Own VP Trump Humiliates JD Vance By Polling Crowd On Marco Rubio Before Promising To Never Endorse His Own VP

Trump Keeps Everyone Guessing

Trump's refusal to endorse either man is consistent with his political instincts. He prefers leverage over certainty. Endorsing too early would immediately reduce his influence over ambitious allies competing for his approval.

There is another reason the ambiguity matters. Trump continues to flirt publicly with the idea of a third presidential term, despite the constitutional prohibition under the 22nd Amendment.

During the Rose Garden remarks, Trump hinted again at the uncertainty surrounding the party's future.

'Who is it going to be?' he mused. 'Is it going to be JD? Is it going to be somebody else? I don't know.'

The uncertainty extends beyond Republicans. Democrats also enter the post-Biden era without a clear frontrunner. Kamala Harris is reportedly weighing another presidential campaign after losing to Trump in 2024, while California Governor Gavin Newsom remains a prominent figure inside Democratic circles.