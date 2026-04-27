The Kash Patel mystery emerged in Washington on Saturday 25 April, when suspected White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter Cole Tomas Allen allegedly opened fire at the Washington Hilton. In a manifesto reportedly sent to his family, he vowed to target Donald Trump and 'administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel)', explicitly sparing Patel while naming other government figures as potential victims. US reports, including the New York Post, said the 31 year old teacher was arrested at the scene and that no one was injured. Trump later described the incident as the act of a 'lone wolf'.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is usually a tightly stage managed blend of politics, media and celebrity, not a live security emergency. This year's event in Washington DC descended into chaos when Allen allegedly fired several shots inside the Washington Hilton ballroom, prompting a swift law enforcement response. He was detained shortly afterwards. Only later did the contents of his manifesto begin to circulate, raising fresh questions not only about his motives but also about how he was able to enter such a high profile political event carrying multiple weapons.

Kash Patel Spared As Alleged Targets Listed In Shooter's Manifesto

The reference to Kash Patel sits at the centre of the scrutiny surrounding the case. In the manifesto, which Allen reportedly emailed to relatives before the dinner, he is said to have described himself as a 'Friendly Federal Assassin' and set out a hierarchy of intended targets he believed were complicit in Donald Trump's alleged crimes.

Read more Alleged Gunman Cole Allen's Manifesto Reveals to Spare One Trump Official Leaving Investigators Scrambling for Motive Alleged Gunman Cole Allen's Manifesto Reveals to Spare One Trump Official Leaving Investigators Scrambling for Motive

'I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,' he wrote, referring to the 79 year old president, in language that echoed some of the most extreme edges of online conspiracy culture. In the same passage, Allen reportedly said he wanted to shoot 'administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest ranking to lowest'.

Why Patel was explicitly excluded is not explained in the excerpts published so far. The reference to him as FBI director appears to conflict with public records, suggesting Allen's understanding of the federal hierarchy may have been badly distorted. Even so, he took care to single out one named official as exempt, a decision likely to draw close attention from investigators and political observers.

Nothing in the material released so far explains whether Allen knew Patel personally, admired him, or had assigned him some special status in his own thinking. Until court filings, interviews or additional documents emerge, the reason Patel was spared remains unclear.

The manifesto also went into disturbing operational detail. Allen allegedly wrote that he intended to use buckshot rather than slugs 'in order to minimize casualties', arguing that the wider spread and lower wall penetration would reduce unintended deaths. He then appeared to contradict that claim by writing that he would 'still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary', because attendees had 'chosen' to attend a speech by a 'pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit'.

He also invoked his Christian faith as justification, presenting inaction as a moral failure. 'Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes,' he wrote, insisting he was not a victim but a self appointed avenger. Investigators will now have to determine how much of this rhetoric reflected deeply held beliefs and how much was grandiose self mythology.

Inside The WHCD Shooting And Trump's Response

During the dinner at the Washington Hilton, witnesses said Allen managed to enter the venue with multiple weapons, something he later appeared to boast about in the document. He reportedly described hotel staff as 'arrogant' and 'incompetent', adding: 'I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat.' That line is likely to intensify scrutiny of the event's security arrangements.

Although Allen allegedly fired several rounds into the crowd, officials said no one was hit. He was quickly subdued and taken into custody, ending the immediate danger but leaving behind the shock of an attempted political attack at one of Washington's most visible annual gatherings.

On Sunday 26 April, Trump addressed the shooting and the manifesto in an interview with Fox News, calling Allen a 'sick, troubled guy' who 'hates Christians'. In a separate press conference from the White House Briefing Room, Trump described the suspect as a 'thug' and a 'lone wolf', casting the attack as an isolated act rather than part of a wider plot.

Trump also posted a photograph of Allen on Truth Social showing the suspect on the ground with his hands tied behind his back as law enforcement officers restrained him. 'Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we LET THE SHOW GO ON but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement,' he wrote.

President Trump posts on TruthSocial: Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job.



They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law… pic.twitter.com/I9rmWHADdK — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 26, 2026

For now, the public has only a partial picture: a manifesto steeped in grievance, a failed mass shooting at a high profile media and political event, and an unanswered question over why Kash Patel was singled out for exemption.