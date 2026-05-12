A joke about George Floyd at Netflix's roast of Kevin Hart has ignited fierce backlash, with Floyd's family accusing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe of mocking a death that still carries enormous emotional and political weight in America.

Representatives for the Gianna and George Floyd Foundation said the remarks were not merely offensive but damaging, particularly for Floyd's daughter Gianna, who they say continues to face bullying linked to her father's killing and the relentless public discourse surrounding it.

'Looking Up At Us All Laughing So Hard He Can't Breathe'

During Netflix's 'The Roast of Kevin Hart', streamed in May 2026, Hinchcliffe delivered a line that quickly spread across social media. Addressing Hart during his set, he said: 'The Black community is so proud of you... right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can't breathe.'

The reference to Floyd's final words during the 2020 police restraint in Minneapolis drew immediate condemnation online. Critics argued the joke trivialised one of the most widely documented deaths in modern American policing history, particularly the repeated phrase 'I can't breathe,' which became a rallying cry during global protests following Floyd's murder.

A spokesperson for the Gianna and George Floyd Foundation told TMZ the family was 'appalled' by the joke and described the situation as 'sad for the culture.' The foundation also criticised Netflix for platforming Hinchcliffe after previous controversies involving jokes about Floyd.

What makes this reaction sharper than the routine outrage surrounding celebrity roasts is the lingering proximity of Floyd's death in American public life. Six years later, it remains politically loaded, racially charged and emotionally raw. For many families affected by police violence, the line between edgy comedy and public cruelty is not abstract.

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Kevin Hart Drawn Into The Criticism

The backlash did not stop with Hinchcliffe.

Representatives connected to the Floyd family also directed frustration towards Hart himself, arguing that as the central figure of the roast he should have intervened or prevented Floyd from becoming part of the material.

According to TMZ, those close to the family believe Hart's silence amounted to tacit approval. One spokesperson reportedly questioned how Hart might react if jokes were repeatedly made about the death of one of his own friends.

That criticism places Hart in an awkward position familiar to many comedians navigating modern entertainment culture. Roast comedy has historically operated with few boundaries, rewarding shock value and public humiliation. Yet audiences increasingly draw distinctions between insulting celebrities and invoking traumatic deaths tied to racial violence and national protest movements.

The tension inside that debate has become impossible for the comedy industry to ignore. Comedians often defend roast formats as spaces where 'nothing is off limits.' Opponents counter that freedom to joke does not erase accountability for what those jokes target.

Netflix has not publicly addressed the controversy.

Hinchcliffe's History Fuels More Anger

Part of the outrage stems from the perception that Hinchcliffe repeatedly returns to Floyd's death for material.

During The Roast of Tom Brady, Hinchcliffe previously joked that former NFL player Rob Gronkowski looked like 'the final boss in George Floyd the video game.'

The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation reportedly described Hinchcliffe as a 'racist comedian' and questioned why major entertainment platforms continue to elevate him despite recurring backlash. That accusation reflects a broader frustration among activists who argue parts of the entertainment industry have become comfortable repackaging racial trauma as viral content.

Supporters of Hinchcliffe, however, defended the comedian online by arguing roast comedy is intentionally provocative and offensive. Some insisted audiences choosing to watch a roast should expect brutal material without restrictions.

Gianna Floyd's Struggles Add Another Layer

One of the more painful details emerging from the family's response involved Floyd's daughter, Gianna.

Foundation representatives said the 12-year-old has experienced bullying at school connected to the ongoing public discussion surrounding her father's death. They argued jokes like Hinchcliffe's worsen an already difficult reality for a child who has spent much of her life growing up in the shadow of a global tragedy.

What this latest controversy reveals is how unresolved the national trauma surrounding George Floyd's murder still remains.

For some viewers, Hinchcliffe's joke represented comedy doing what comedy has always done. For others, it looked disturbingly casual about a death that changed the country.