Claims have emerged that a lobbyist offered cash incentives to boost attendance at a recent JD Vance Iowa rally, with screenshots circulating widely online. The allegations centre on a text message promising $100 (£74.06) per person and additional referral bonuses, raising questions about event turnout tactics ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The message, sent on 5 May, invited recipients to a Des Moines event featuring the vice president, according to Iowa Starting Line. It has sparked viral discussion on social media, where users have highlighted the irony given past Republican criticisms of 'paid protesters' at Democratic gatherings.

JD Vance Iowa Rally Draws Paid Attendees Scrutiny

The text was attributed to Jake Swanson, a registered Iowa lobbyist and president of High Yield Strategies, a consulting firm with ties to former Iowa governor Kim Reynolds. Sent at 1:11pm, it read: 'Gentlemen, Jake Swanson here. I wanted to invite you to join me in seeing Vice President JD Vance this afternoon in Des Moines. I do some work for an ethanol company and so if you're able to join, I will give you $100 (£74.06), and for anyone that you recruit, an additional $25 (£18.52). No limit on referrals.'

Iowa Starting Line obtained the screenshot and confirmed its authenticity with one of its recipients. The outlet reported a chartered bus was scheduled to depart from Gray Avenue at 2 pm for the rally at Ex-Guard Industries, supporting Republican Congressman Zach Nunn.

Read more JD Vance Pulls Out of Erika Kirk TPUSA Appearance Following Heated Heckling and Low Turnout Concerns JD Vance Pulls Out of Erika Kirk TPUSA Appearance Following Heated Heckling and Low Turnout Concerns

Swanson told the outlet: 'I love ethanol and what it does for our state. So I was happy to bring some Iowa State kids to the rally to celebrate all the things Trump-Vance have done for biofuels and I think there's opportunity for so much more. This is what I like to do in my own personal spare time.' However, Swanson declined to answer specific questions about whether the payments were connected to an ethanol industry client. A spokesperson for Vice President Vance's office stated: 'Our office had no involvement in or knowledge of any such efforts.'

The rally drew several hundred attendees at Ex-Guard Industries, focusing on manufacturing and trade. Nunn, facing re-election, joined Vance on stage.

Lobbyist $100 Offer Fuels Jake Swanson Backlash

Social media amplified the story, with posts garnering thousands of shares. One post claimed: 'JD Vance paid people to attend his rally in Iowa.' Democrats, including Polk County, reposted the screenshot, labelling it 'cash for claps'.

Iowa Starting Line's investigation found that Swanson's only confirmed client with an ethanol connection, the Great Plains Institute, told the outlet he was not working on ethanol advocacy on their behalf — but on legislation related to electric transmission lines, which received Governor Reynolds' signature in April. 'Our folks that work with Jake don't have any knowledge about his involvement or activities related to the event with the Vice President,' Drew Henry, communications director for the Great Plains Institute, told Iowa Starting Line.

No formal complaints have been filed with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. Iowa Starting Line noted that payments for political event attendance could raise legal questions depending on how the money flowed — particularly if corporate funds were directed toward boosting attendance at an event headlined by a sitting vice president. Iowa Starting Line reported it is continuing to investigate bus manifests and payment records.

NOTE: This article is a contribution and do not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.