Sports demand discipline and focus, but former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding applied those same values to illegal business. The national sporting hero turned into one of the most wanted criminals on the planet after being involved in an alleged extensive drug trafficking network.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has intensified its search, releasing a new, candid photograph of the Canadian narcotics trafficker in a fresh attempt to bring his violent global empire to justice. The latest image release is a direct appeal to the public to get the fugitive, who is believed to be hiding in Mexico, behind bars.

Ryan Wedding's Distinctive Tattoo

The FBI Los Angeles division released the new image of Wedding, who operates under aliases including 'El Jefe', 'Giant', and 'Public Enemy', via social media. The photograph features the former Olympian topless, revealing a prominent lion's head tattoo on the left side of his chest—a crucial identifying mark that cannot be easily disguised.

Law enforcement intelligence suggests the picture was taken recently in Mexico, where Wedding is believed to be sheltering. The athlete-turned-kingpin is the lead defendant in a 16-count indictment unsealed in the US District Court, charging him with running a continuing criminal enterprise.

'Operation Giant Slalom': A Transnational Pipeline

According to the FBI, Wedding is among those who 'routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada, and other locations in the United States.'

Additionally, he is allegedly involved in 'multiple murders in furtherance of these drug crimes.'

The former athlete is part of the Operation Giant Slalom and is among the FBI's Top 10 most wanted fugitives.

Authorities describe the 44-year-old Canadian as a large man, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds. Officials warn that the alleged drug lord is extremely dangerous and should not be approached.

Wedding is known to change his appearance frequently, including his hair colour and style. The permanent tattoo is a vital detail of his identity amid the ongoing search.

I’m down the rabbit hole on this #RyanWedding story since 10/24

Wait until you read my next long form on this former Olympic snowboarder turned drug lord in Jan issue ⁦@LAmag⁩ that tattoo looks like a lion John Gotti drew in jail & I got for ⁦⁦@NYDailyNews⁩ story pic.twitter.com/6R038ObTKV — Michele McPhee (@MicheleMcPhee) December 9, 2025

From Olympic Slopes to Distributing Cocaine Powder

Ryan Wedding was raised in Canada and grew up on the slopes, joining the national snowboarding team at 15. He won a bronze medal in the parallel giant slalom at the 1999 Junior World Championships and finished 24th at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

However, his post-athletic career took a sharp turn. In 2004, authorities suspected him of a marijuana-growing operation. By 2008, he had travelled to San Diego to broker cocaine deals, leading to his arrest and conviction in 2010.

During his sentencing hearing, Wedding claimed he was lured by 'easy money' and expressed remorse. 'In the past 24 months I've spent in custody, I've had an opportunity to see firsthand what drugs do to people, and honestly, I'm ashamed that I became a part of the problem for years,' he told the court at the time. 'I guess I lost my way.'

Following his release in 2011, authorities allege that rather than reforming, Wedding leveraged his prison connections to rebuild and expand his network, graduating from a courier to a kingpin.

'Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada,' said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. 'The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man.'

FBI's Plea to the Public

FBI urges the public to contact them if they know any information that could help them locate Wedding, who has remained at large.

'If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the FBI via WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram (neither government-operated nor government-controlled platforms) at (424) 495-0614,' the FBI wrote.

Concerned citizens can also contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The government offers a £11 million ($15 million) bounty to anyone who provides information that leads to Wedding's arrest or conviction.

The FBI's renewed effort, marked by the release of the new photograph, underscores the urgency of locating Wedding, whom they deemed to be a dangerous man.