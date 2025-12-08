Austrian prosecutors have formally charged experienced mountaineer Thomas Plamberger over the winter mountain death of his girlfriend Kerstin Gurtner, 33, marking a significant turning point in a case that has sparked worldwide debate over safety, responsibility and leadership in extreme environments.

The charge was confirmed by the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office after details were first reported by Heute and the Daily Mail, with international coverage intensifying following publication of the investigation timeline.

Gurtner died just 165 feet below the summit of Grossglockner, Austria's highest mountain, in January after collapsing from exhaustion and hypothermia during a night-time ascent of the peak.

Prosecutors allege Plamberger abandoned her in lethal weather conditions instead of sheltering or securing immediate rescue, charging him with negligent homicide and failure to render aid.

Prosecutors: She Was Left Unprotected On The Mountain

In a statement cited by Heute and later reported by the Daily Mail, the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office said: 'At approximately 2:00 a.m., the defendant left his girlfriend unprotected, exhausted, hypothermic, and disoriented about 50 metres below the summit cross of the Grossglockner. The woman froze to death.'

On the night of the tragedy, temperatures plunged to –4F (–20C) and winds reached 45mph, conditions reported by Heute and Austria's state weather service.

Authorities Say Gurtner Was Inexperienced And Ill-Equipped

Investigators told Heute that although Gurtner described herself online as a 'winter child', she lacked experience with high-altitude winter alpine climbs of this complexity.

She was wearing soft boots and using a splitboard setup unsuited to mixed alpine terrain, according to investigators quoted by Heute.

Officials also reported that the couple lacked essential winter emergency equipment needed to stabilise a climber suffering cold-related distress at high altitude.

Alleged Decision To Descend Alone

According to the investigation timeline detailed by Heute and cited the Daily Mail, the couple became stranded around 8.50pm when Gurtner showed signs of severe cold exhaustion.

Instead of sheltering together or descending with her, prosecutors allege Plamberger made the decision to descend alone in search of help, leaving her exposed near the ridge as temperatures continued to drop.

Helicopter Fly-By Raises New Questions

One of the central issues now under scrutiny involves what authorities have described as a missed rescue opportunity.

A police helicopter reportedly flew close to the couple's location at approximately 10.50pm, with no distress signals detected. Webcam footage published by foto-webcam.eu captured a light from the couple's camp near the summit during this period.

Plamberger later made contact with Alpine Police at 1.35am, according to prosecutors quoted by Heute, before allegedly placing his phone on silent.

Trail-camera footage recorded him descending alone at 2.30am, while Gurtner remained near the summit. He called emergency services again at 3.30am, once rescue operations were already underway.

Mountain rescue teams reached the site after first light, where Gurtner was pronounced dead from exposure, authorities confirmed to Heute.

Defence Says Death Was A 'Fateful Accident'

Plamberger's lawyer, Kurt Jelinek, told the Daily Mail that his client denies any criminal wrongdoing, describing the tragedy as a 'fateful accident' and maintaining there was no deliberate abandonment.

Tributes Flood Social Media For 'Winter Child'

Following the announcement of formal charges, tributes poured in across social media and memorial pages monitored by local Austrian media outlets and the Daily Mail. Friends and supporters remembered Gurtner as 'kind, adventurous and full of life'.

Mountaineer: Experience Comes With Responsibility

Jason Marsteiner, an experienced outdoor guide, wrote a lengthy post on Facebook in response to the case said the tragedy underscores leadership responsibility rather than climbing skill alone.

'You cannot treat an inexperienced partner as if they're operating at your level,' the mountaineer said. 'You slow down. You assess gear, fatigue and mental condition. And you adjust the plan. The goal isn't the summit — it's getting everyone home.'

'You Do Not Leave Someone Behind'

The guide added that cold stress and exhaustion quickly impair decision-making.

'When someone begins to spiral, they cannot help themselves,' he said. 'You do not leave the weakest person behind — especially in cold, wind and darkness. Leadership means stepping in early.'

'Experience Is Not A Trophy – It's An Obligation'

Gurtner was found just metres from the summit, but experts stress proximity to success does not outweigh duty of care in extreme terrain.

As the mountaineer concluded: 'Experience is not a trophy. It's an obligation. Get your people home.'

Thomas Plamberger now faces proceedings under Austria's criminal justice system as prosecutors prepare the case for court.