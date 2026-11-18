The White House pulled Heidi Overton's nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, a day before a Senate committee vote she appeared unlikely to win, after Republican senators and the president's own health movement allies pushed back.

The decision ended months of doubt over a pick that struggled from the start. Republicans hold a one-seat edge on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, so a single defection could have blocked her from reaching the full Senate. Officials who worked on the nomination had grown uneasy about her support after this month's midterm losses, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

Overton is the third health nominee linked to Robert F. Kennedy Jr's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda to be withdrawn before reaching the Senate floor, a striking record for an administration struggling to move its own picks through its own majority.

Cassidy Becomes the Wall Again

Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican and physician who chairs the committee, had flagged 'strong concerns' about Overton's thin management record and her role in a White House executive order seeking to scale back routine childhood vaccinations. He stayed publicly undecided until the end.

At her September hearing, Cassidy pressed her on whether she would defy Trump if ordered to break her promises to the panel. Overton said she would follow the law and give the president her best advice, a careful answer that left Cassidy unconvinced.

A Pattern of Collapsed Health Picks

Trump has now withdrawn a run of health nominees. The administration pulled surgeon general pick Janette Nesheiwat before her hearing, then withdrew her replacement, wellness influencer Casey Means, after Republicans declined to back her.

When Means fell, Trump blamed the chairman, accusing Cassidy of 'intransigence and political games'. Overton's withdrawal marks another setback, this time for the agency that regulates the nation's medicines.

MAHA Turns on Its Own

Overton's collapse was not only a Republican revolt. Some of the loudest opposition came from inside the MAHA movement, which feared she was too close to corporate interests to fight for it.

Activists pointed to her reported involvement in an executive order treating domestic production of glyphosate-based weedkillers as central to national defence. Kelly Ryerson, a prominent MAHA campaigner, accused Overton of parroting corporate talking points.

An Agency Without a Captain

The fight leaves the FDA, which regulates drugs, vaccines, and much of the US food supply, without a confirmed leader since Marty Makary resigned in May after a rocky 13-month tenure. Kyle Diamantas has run it as acting commissioner ever since.

The FDA workforce had shrunk by 4,550 employees as of April, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, and senior scientists overseeing vaccines and drug safety have since departed.

That vacuum carries stakes for ordinary people. The next commissioner inherits a contested safety review of mifepristone, the main abortion pill, open questions over childhood vaccine schedules, and food-safety work following a string of foodborne outbreaks.

For now, the agency that decides which medicines Americans can take has no confirmed commissioner, while the White House considers replacements.