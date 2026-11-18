Reports of faults have hit 13 technology, banking, and aviation services since Wednesday 11 November, and viral posts now warn of a US internet shutdown. Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), JPMorgan Chase, Apple, and the National Security Agency (NSA) are among the 13. None of the nine organisations that confirmed an outage has attributed it to hackers.

Fact-checkers found no planned shutdown behind the posts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had set 3 December, 15 days after 18 November, as a backup date for the nationwide alert test, which ran on Tuesday 17 November. The date refers to an emergency alert test, not an internet shutdown. Jay Clayton, the US director of national intelligence, told the broadcaster CNBC: 'This is not a cyber attack.'

What the 13 Faults Were

Nine of the 13 organisations confirmed an outage. Microsoft identified a July software bug as one factor. The FAA linked its ground stop to data flooding involving a new router in El Dorado, Arkansas. JPMorgan Chase blamed a software bug, United Airlines a technology fault, and Apple an internal update. The NSA said routine maintenance temporarily disrupted its classified network. Marriott, the software firm Workday, and the Japanese mobile network NTT DOCOMO confirmed faults. WhaleScan's X video appears below.

INTERNET SHUTDOWN IN AMERICA. 15 DAYS.



That's my call. You heard it from me first.



Look how fast it's falling:



Thursday → Microsoft. Outlook and Teams, 74 countries, nearly a full day.

Friday → the sky. 17 of 22 air traffic centres lose comms. EVERY departure grounded.… pic.twitter.com/qBqdDXkWLJ — Whale Scan (@WhaleScan) November 17, 2026

Four of the 13 entries, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and Gmail, rest on customer reports to the outage-tracking site Downdetector. Bank of America and U.S. Bank said their systems ran normally, while Google saw no evidence of a broad Gmail disruption. Posts linked the faults to a coming blackout on TikTok, X, and Facebook. PolitiFact, a US fact-checking site, found a manipulated video falsely showing President Donald Trump announcing a blackout.

Why Officials Rule Out Hackers

US National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross told Semafor the failures were no coordinated attack. United Airlines reported 'no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue.' US homeland security secretary Markwayne Mullin told Fox News he was 98 per cent certain hackers were uninvolved. Mullin said an unnamed technology-industry contact suggested AI tools might have overwhelmed older systems. Clayton said organisations were patching and upgrading systems simultaneously.

The blackout rumour began in late October and peaked on 17 November, when a planned US emergency alert test ran. Posts warned of three to 90 days without power or internet. PolitiFact rated a 90-day version false. The roughly one-minute test aired on radio and television, not phones. Bloomberg reported Costco shoppers bought emergency supplies as posts spread.

What Remains Unanswered

The FAA has not published the cause of its router failure, and Microsoft plans a final report on 20 November. Trump, asked about the outages during a trip to the Philippines, said, 'It's life'. Mullin said he expects more outages as companies and agencies roll out new technology.

Heathrow listed 29 cancelled US flights on Saturday 14 November. Barry Donadio, a former Secret Service agent, said the public usually wouldn't learn of an NSA fault. Wired, the technology magazine, advised readers to check a company's status page before treating an outage as an attack.