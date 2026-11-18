A span of Vladimir Putin's $4 billion (about £3 billion) Crimean Bridge fell into the sea on Tuesday 17 November after a Ukrainian missile strike. An unnamed Ukrainian officer involved in the operation told The Times that the strike showed Ukraine could carry out such operations without Starlink or Starshield, SpaceX's military satellite communications service. The Times did not identify the officer, and no independent source has confirmed his account. He said restrictions on Starlink and Starshield terminals imposed by the US and SpaceX prompted Ukraine to use an alternative communications system. He added that Ukraine timed the strike to expose Putin's weakness before he meets Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

How the Bridge Was Hit

Ukraine struck on two consecutive nights. The first, on Monday 16 November, tilted one arch, United24 Media reported. The second brought down an arch and a section of roadway, and Russia's Transport Ministry suspended road and rail traffic. The ministry said preliminary information showed no casualties. Denys Shtilerman, chief designer of the Ukrainian missile maker Fire Point, said the operation used its Flamingo cruise missiles. A Ukrainian official marked the collapse in the post below.

He said Ukrainian forces set up their own communication channels and used drones to relay live video that guided the missiles towards selected bridge pillars and sections. He called it a first. Preparation took weeks, The Times reported. President Volodymyr Zelensky called the final strike the seventh and last stage of an operation that had already destroyed Russian ferries, vessels, and port infrastructure.

Why Starlink Is Part of the Story

Starlink is SpaceX's satellite internet network, using small ground terminals, and Starshield is its military satellite communications service. Ukraine's army uses both to steer drones and pass orders. Zelensky said restrictions make intercepting Russian drones harder, the Kyiv Independent reported. The limits cap Starshield terminals at 161 kilometres per hour (100 miles per hour) along the front line and in occupied territory. SpaceX told Axios: 'This is false. There has been no change.' Trump said he had not heard of the limits.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge links Russia to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014. Road traffic began in 2018 and trains in 2019. Russia uses it to supply troops in occupied Ukraine. Ukraine damaged it in October 2022 and July 2023, but it stayed open. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting called the strike 'another example of Ukrainian ingenuity,' and Britain announced £240 million (about $317 million) of air defence support.

What Russia and Ukraine Say Next

Russia has promised to rebuild the crossing and make it better than before. The officer told The Times Ukrainian forces would strike repair crews and equipment in any season to stop that. Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukraine's presidential sanctions commissioner, posted three words on X: 'Crimean Bridge. Sanctioned'.

The Times reported that Putin now travels to his summit in China 'humiliated'. Yevhenii Khmara, Ukraine's defence minister, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty: 'We're just getting started.' Drones also struck Russia's overland supply route to Crimea, United24 Media reported. Russian specialists were assessing the damage on Tuesday, the Transport Ministry said.