Three brothers sentenced to 30 years each for sex trafficking were reportedly linked to financial records involving up to $1 million in legal payments, transfers, and billing requests connected to Donald Trump's longtime ally and occasional attorney Alan Dershowitz, including work examining potential presidential pardons.

Tal Alexander, 40, and his younger brothers, twins Oren and Alon, 39, were sentenced on Tuesday in Manhattan after being convicted in March on federal charges. Judge Valerie Caproni condemned their actions before imposing the sentences. 'Your conduct was monstrous,' she said. 'Your crimes wreaked havoc on their lives.'

$1M in Payments and a Disputed Invoice

According to The New York Times, financial records showed a $250,000 retainer paid to Dershowitz in March 2025 and a receipt for a separate $500,000 wire transfer. Dershowitz also requested an additional $250,000 in an invoice sent earlier this year to the brothers' mother, Orly Alexander, and the family's accountant, Inbal Rosenthal, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to the outlet. The invoice stated that his work included 'reviewing options for clemency and pardons.'

Dershowitz disputed the figures, telling PEOPLE that the 'reported amounts billed and received are inaccurate.' He also denied seeking a pardon or discussing the brothers' case with Trump, according to PEOPLE. 'There is nothing unusual about the legal work I am doing in this case,' he said, citing research into bail and potential appeals.

Trump Connections Under Scrutiny

Separately, Oren Alexander was reportedly involved in a property transaction linked to Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, in Florida's Indian Creek Village. There has been no public confirmation that Trump has considered granting the brothers clemency.

There is also no indication that the brothers' federal defence lawyers were involved in any pardon efforts. They said their 'sole focus has been on preparing for sentencing,' according to reports.

Victims Confront Brothers in Court

Victims delivered emotional statements during Tuesday's sentencing hearing, describing the lasting impact of the brothers' crimes. Maya Miller told the court she lost her sense of safety after Tal Alexander raped her in 2014.

Another victim, identified by the pseudonym Isa Brooks, said she struggled to trust herself after being raped by Tal and Alon Alexander when she was 16. 'I had no idea the danger I was in till it was too late,' she told the court. Prosecutor Elizabeth Espinosa urged the court to impose life sentences, saying the evidence painted a 'truly devastating picture'.

'For years, they honed their methods of luring women with the promise of luxury,' she said, describing the brothers as 'completely unmoved by the path of suffering they left behind them.' According to courtroom reports, the brothers showed little visible emotion as the women spoke.

All three maintained their innocence. 'We had a work-hard, play-hard mentality,' Tal said, acknowledging that his behaviour had 'hurt people's feelings'.

Judge Caproni questioned their refusal to accept responsibility. 'How can someone who never acknowledged the wrongs they did be rehabilitated?' she asked.

30-Year Sentences as Clemency Questions Linger

The brothers have remained in federal custody since their December 2024 arrests. Their attorneys sought 15-year sentences, citing their responsibilities as fathers and the impact imprisonment would have on their families.

Caproni instead sentenced each Alexander brother to 30 years in federal prison following their convictions for sex trafficking and related sex crimes, rejecting prosecutors' requests for life imprisonment and the defence's pleas for 15-year terms. Presidential clemency could affect their federal convictions or sentences but would not resolve separate state criminal proceedings or automatically eliminate civil liability. For now, the brothers face decades behind bars, with no publicly confirmed presidential pardon or commutation.