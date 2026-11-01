US Vice President JD Vance joked that he was 'jealous' of President Donald Trump's compliments about Republican Senator Jon Husted's backside during a Fox News town hall in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

The exchange unfolded when Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Vance about Trump's repeated remarks concerning Husted's physique. Rather than avoiding the question, the vice president laughed and suggested he had never received similar praise.

The comments followed several campaign appearances in which Trump had praised Husted's physical appearance. Husted, who represents Ohio in the US Senate, is seeking to retain his seat against former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown in the 3 November midterm elections.

JD Vance Jokes About Trump's Compliments During Fox News Appearance

During the town hall, Watters asked Vance why Trump continued to comment on Husted's backside.

'Well, first of all, I'm jealous. The president has never said that about me,' Vance responded, according to a transcript published by Roll Call Factba.se.

Vance continued by joking that he might need to return to the gym to receive similar compliments from the president.

He then defended Trump's remarks, describing the president as a comedian who enjoys entertaining audiences and making unexpected comments during political appearances.

The vice president suggested that the remarks reflected Trump's willingness to joke publicly rather than always maintaining a serious political persona.

Despite the unusual subject, Vance quickly returned to the Ohio Senate election. He praised Husted and argued that the Republican would represent voters better than Brown.

The exchange was not the first occasion on which Vance had acknowledged Trump's comments about the Ohio senator.

During an earlier campaign rally in Cincinnati, Vance also joked about the president's remarks while introducing Husted to supporters.

Trump had repeatedly discussed Husted's physique at campaign events and in a TikTok video, bringing additional attention to the Republican senator during the election campaign.

The president also claimed his comments had helped Husted politically. However, no independent polling evidence presented in the available reporting establishes that the remarks directly improved the senator's electoral standing.

JD Vance Returns To Husted Joke as Town Hall Addresses Family Finances

The Fox News programme covered several subjects beyond the president's comments about Husted.

Audience members questioned Vance about economic pressures, family life and the financial challenges facing younger Americans.

One question came from Kate White, a student from Fort Worth, who raised concerns about the difficulty of purchasing a home and starting a family.

Vance discussed affordability and his experience of marriage and parenthood. He also reflected on his family life with his wife, Usha, saying he wished they had begun having children earlier.

The vice president later referred to the earlier discussion about Husted, pointing out that Watters had been responsible for introducing the subject.

His remark brought the conversation back to the president's comments, even as the programme addressed questions about living costs.

Vance's remarks about Husted have also appeared in subsequent reporting about the town hall. The exchange drew scrutiny from critics, including former White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, according to HuffPost.

Trump's Remarks Become a Talking Point in Ohio Senate Campaign

Trump's repeated comments about Husted have drawn attention to the Republican senator's athletic background.

Before entering politics, Husted played college football at the University of Dayton, where he was an All-American defensive back.

The president has referred to Husted's muscular build while campaigning for him ahead of the November election.

Husted has also responded to the president's compliments with humour, according to reports about his campaign appearances.

The Ohio senator entered the US Senate in January 2025 after Governor Mike DeWine appointed him to replace Vance, who had resigned before becoming vice president.

His contest against Brown will be decided on Tuesday, 3 November, when voters head to the polls for the midterm elections.

Vance's Fox News appearance formed part of the final days of Republican campaigning, with the vice president discussing administration policies and voicing support for the party's candidates.

The exchange about Husted nevertheless provided an unusual moment during a programme that also featured questions about affordability, families and the political choices facing American voters.