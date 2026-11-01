Democratic Representative Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers on Sunday,1 November 2026, after joining him at a Detroit church service. Her announcement came two days before Michigan's Senate election, following a public dispute with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

The endorsement followed the collapse of a planned Democratic unity appearance involving Stevens and El-Sayed, who defeated her in August's Senate primary. Stevens had previously indicated she would support her former opponent, making her decision to back Rogers a striking reversal.

The disagreement has exposed tensions within Michigan's Democratic coalition just days before the election. Voters will decide on Tuesday whether El-Sayed or Rogers succeeds retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. https://t.co/pQgfSBuhOJ — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026

Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers After Detroit Church Appearance

Stevens attended a Sunday service at Perfecting Church in Detroit alongside Rogers and his wife, Kristi. Photographs and videos showed the Democratic congresswoman standing with the Republican candidate before she announced her endorsement.

In a video posted on X, Stevens explained that she no longer believed she belonged in El-Sayed's campaign.

'And that's why I'm endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today,' she said.

The statement followed her claim that El-Sayed had made clear she was no longer welcome at campaign events.

Despite endorsing a Republican, Stevens insisted she remained 'a very proud Democrat' and maintained her commitment to the principles she had previously supported.

Her decision represents a cross-party endorsement rather than an announced change in political affiliation.

Rogers welcomed the unexpected support outside the church, describing it as an expression of shared concerns rather than ordinary party politics.

'I'm honored to have earned that vote,' he told reporters.

He also presented Stevens' backing as a statement about opposing hatred and protecting Michigan's future.

The endorsement gives Rogers the public support of a prominent Democrat who competed against El-Sayed only months earlier.

Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed Clash Over Israel-Related Advertisement

The dispute intensified after Stevens criticised an advertisement produced by an independent political group.

The advertisement linked American support for Israel to rising grocery prices, prompting Stevens to describe its message as antisemitic.

She called on El-Sayed to condemn the material, arguing that the Democratic nominee needed to address concerns within Michigan's Jewish community.

El-Sayed responded that his campaign had not produced the advertisement and that he disagreed with its contents.

The distinction matters. The outside group's messaging cannot automatically be attributed to El-Sayed or treated as proof of his personal beliefs.

Stevens also criticised El-Sayed's association with political streamer Hasan Piker, whose commentary has attracted controversy over Israel.

Her fiancé, Jason Turkish, had already announced his intention to vote for Rogers, citing concerns about El-Sayed's positions on Israel.

Those disagreements overshadowed efforts to reunite Democrats following a competitive primary.

Representative Debbie Dingell had helped organise a joint church appearance featuring Stevens, El-Sayed and South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn.

However, Dingell said she withdrew Stevens' invitation because the increasingly public disagreement had become distracting.

The planned show of unity never materialised.

Instead, Stevens appeared with Rogers while El-Sayed attended another Detroit church service alongside senior Democrats.

🚨 BREAKING: DEMOCRAT HALEY STEVENS just showed up to a predominantly black church service in Detroit WITH MIKE ROGERS (R)‼️After Abdul told her to STAY AWAY, she's NOT welcome near his campaign eventsThis is monumental!All of these church-goers will see what is happening and hopefully vote for Michigan Mike.Mike is for Americans, and these are Americans 🇺🇸Abdul wants to be the senator for Palestine, not Michigan, REMEMBER THAT https://t.co/CFWAgH7xJS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 1, 2026

Haley Stevens' Endorsement Deepens Michigan Senate Election Tensions

The fallout extended beyond campaign appearances.

The Associated Press reported that Stevens' longtime chief of staff resigned following her endorsement of Rogers, citing a person familiar with the developments. Other staff departures were also expected.

Meanwhile, El-Sayed continued campaigning with prominent Democratic figures, including Dingell and Clyburn, as his party sought to maintain support in Detroit.

The city's Black electorate and Jewish communities in surrounding areas have become important considerations in the contest.

Stevens performed strongly among voters in Wayne and Oakland counties during the August primary, according to Associated Press reporting.

Her endorsement has brought those divisions back into focus.

Michigan's Senate race is among the contests that could influence which party controls the chamber after Tuesday's elections.

For Rogers, Stevens' support provides a notable cross-party endorsement in the campaign's closing days.

El-Sayed, meanwhile, faces the task of keeping Democratic supporters engaged despite a disagreement that has spilled into public campaigning.

The candidates are scheduled to face voters on 3 November.