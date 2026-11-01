A private jet carrying nine people has crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida, erupting into a massive fireball and leaving a large crater in the roadway.

The Learjet 60 went down near Military Trail in Greenacres at approximately 12.50pm local time on Sunday, 1 November 2026, after departing Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas for the Bahamas.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that nine people were aboard the aircraft. The Associated Press reported that authorities had not established whether anyone aboard or on the ground had been killed or injured.

Learjet Plunges Towards Ground Before Exploding

According to the FAA, the aircraft was a Learjet 60 travelling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

The plane crashed in a residential area near Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North.

The Associated Press reported that footage showed the aircraft descending rapidly towards the ground before erupting into a massive fireball near a busy roadway.

The impact left a large crater in the pavement, with flames and thick black smoke rising from the wreckage.

Video footage also showed debris scattered across the road, with the aircraft coming down close to nearby homes and passing vehicles.

According to CNN, flight-tracking data from ADS-B Exchange showed the aircraft descending approximately 27,000 feet in one minute before the tracking information ended.

The precise circumstances leading to the crash have not been established.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue described the incident as a 'mass casualty incident', prompting an extensive emergency response.

The New York Post separately reported multiple fatalities, although authorities had not publicly confirmed a death toll in the initial reports. The conditions of the nine people aboard and whether anyone on the ground was injured remained unclear.

I heard a sharp whistle from my home, then felt the impact. Power failed immediately, and I arrived within three minutes.



I suspect this was a missile… 🙏

West Palm Beach FL pic.twitter.com/mSLUE1I2Hc — Israel Walden (@prolific369) November 1, 2026

Military Trail Closed as Emergency Crews Respond

Emergency services rushed to the scene as firefighters and other responders dealt with the burning wreckage and surrounding damage.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the aircraft incident was under investigation near Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Military Trail were closed until further notice, with motorists advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The Associated Press reported that the aircraft came down close to homes and a major roadway, with the impact sending flames and smoke into the surrounding area.

FAA and NTSB to Investigate Florida Plane Crash

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, with the NTSB leading the inquiry.

The FAA confirmed that the Learjet 60 had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

Investigators will examine the wreckage and available flight information to establish what happened before the aircraft struck the ground.

The Associated Press reported that the cause of the crash had not been determined.

Authorities had not released the identities of the nine people aboard or established the full extent of the damage to nearby properties.

This is a developing story.