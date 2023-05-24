Apple released the first public beta of iOS 16.6 and iPad 16.6 just days after providing these betas to developers. As expected, the updates boast some important bug fixes along with a slew of performance enhancements.

However, the new iMessage Contact Key Verification is the most notable feature introduced in iOS 16.6. To recap, the American tech giant announced the aforesaid feature alongside Lockdown Mode back in December 2022.

iOS 16.6 beta 1 is now available over the air. pic.twitter.com/xVfNiu5Qum — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) May 19, 2023

The announcement was in line with the company's commitment to give its users the "best data security in the world". Finally, the feature is set to arrive with the iOS 16.6 update. In the meantime, let's check out more details about the newly announced feature.

iMessage Contact Key Verification

Notably, the iMessage Contact Key Verification alludes to a security feature that lets you verify if you are talking to the intended person. It is worth noting that iMessages between iOS devices are already secure. So, this just adds an extra layer of safety to iMessages.

How does it work?

You and the person you're interacting with will be notified if an unknown device attempts to access your conversation, provided both users have enabled iMessage Contact Key Verification. According to a report by Apple Insider, you can compare a Contact Verification Code via FaceTime, in person, or through a secure call.

Who is the target audience?

Apple says features like the Lockdown Mode are designed for diplomats, human rights activists, journalists, and other high-profile users. In other words, the target audience comprises users who are more likely to be subject to cyber-attacks. Apple is also reportedly planning to add a new lock screen for advanced security, but it will arrive with iOS 17.

iMessage Contact Key Verification appears in first iOS 16.6 beta pic.twitter.com/ABX59PMxuU — HamacaSoft  (@hamacasoft) May 20, 2023

It is worth noting that an average user doesn't need the feature because they aren't likely to be targeted by cybercriminals. Also, since decrypting encrypted iMessages is a complex process and costs a lot of money, it is only ideal for people with important communications.

How to enable iMessage Contact Key Verification?

You can enable iMessage Contact Key Verification by following these steps:

Install iOS 16.6 or the latest update Go to the Settings app on your iPhone / iPad. Tap on Messages at the bottom. Turn on the iMessage Contact Key Verification option.

As mentioned earlier, it will work effectively only if both parties involved in the conversation have enabled the feature.

iOS 17: Everything we know so far

It will be interesting to see whether Apple will further enhance these security features in iOS 17. The company could showcase its latest software at the impending WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference). Notably, the event will take place on June 5.

The upcoming mobile OS could introduce several new features including a mental health-centric journaling app. Aside from this, the update is expected to enhance the overall software stability. Apple CEO Tim Cook and his team will not only announce but also demonstrate iOS 17 for iPhone, iPad, and Mac at WWDC.

The word on the street is that iOS 17 will support app sideloading. Aside from this, the fresh software iteration will include a revamped Control Center. Also, iOS 17 is expected to be optimised for Apple's highly-anticipated Reality Pro headset. Other modifications will be made to support iPhone 15 series, which might debut a USB Type-C port.

Apple will finally allow for sideloading apps in iOS 17 to comply with EU regulations



This would allow users to download apps outside of the App Store and allow developers to avoid the 15% to 30% fees



Source: @markgurman pic.twitter.com/VAjEDeXcLb — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) April 18, 2023

If Apple finally enables app sideloading for the next-generation iPhones, there is a possibility that iOS 17 will include third-party app stores. Alternatively, Apple could allow users to download and sideload apps from the internet. Regretablly, Apple's Control Center isn't likely to receive a major update.

Moreover, those who own iPhone 8 and older models might not get iOS 17, according to an IndiaTV report. In fact, the report suggests Apple might exclude the iPhone X from the list of iOS 17-supported devices as well. The report claims any iPhone model released after the iPhone XS, including the iPhone 14 series, will be eligible to receive the iOS 17 update.