China's spy network is expanding worldwide as Beijing increases efforts to gather political, economic, and technological intelligence, but experts say they have leverage with artificial intelligence, making future espionage operations harder to detect and prevent.

Concerns over Chinese espionage have grown as governments investigate suspected intelligence operations involving technology, military information, and political influence.

Analysts told Newsweek that the scale of China's intelligence activities represents a 'vast espionage machine' operating across multiple countries, with recent suspected cases reported in Europe, Asia, and the United States. In recent months, cases have emerged in countries including South Korea, Germany, Norway, and the US, where authorities have arrested or prosecuted individuals accused of working for Chinese interests.

China's Spy Network is Getting Bigger

I-Chung Lai, president of Taiwan's Prospect Foundation think tank, said China's intelligence approach relies on collecting large amounts of information from different sources and bringing those details together.

'We're talking about a vast espionage machine by China,' Lai said. He described a system where different agencies operate their own networks, gathering information that can later be assembled at higher levels.

Recent investigations have highlighted the range of alleged activities. In May, two Chinese nationals were convicted in South Korea of espionage after being accused of photographing seven South Korean-US military bases and civilian airports. German prosecutors also arrested a Chinese-origin married couple suspected of working for a Chinese intelligence agency seeking sensitive science and technology information with possible military applications.

Norway also saw two separate cases involving Chinese citizens, while in the United States, the mayor of Arcadia, California, pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent of China. Another case involved an American journalist who previously worked for a Chinese state media outlet, Xinhua, and pleaded guilty to being a foreign agent.

Experts say the increase in cases reflects several pressures facing Beijing, including competition over advanced technology and concerns about China's economic slowdown.

'Definitely China is increasing its espionage operations, precisely and particularly as the economy is going down, and they cannot have the technology as conveniently as they had it before,' Lai said.

Matthew Brazil, a non-resident fellow at The Jamestown Foundation and co-author of Chinese Communist Espionage, an Intelligence Primer, said Chinese security agencies have faced increasing demands under President Xi Jinping's more assertive foreign policy.

'Because the Chinese are intensifying their efforts, naturally, there are going to be more cases uncovered,' Brazil said.

The AI Era of Espionage

While traditional human intelligence remains central, experts warn that artificial intelligence is changing the game.

A former Western intelligence officer told Newsweek that AI could make surveillance and tracking far more powerful, creating what they described as a situation of 'extreme nakedness'.

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The former officer said AI could allow governments and intelligence agencies to analyse enormous amounts of information, including facial recognition, movement patterns, and other personal details.

'When they really put the spotlight on somebody or some area, they'll be able to see one hell of a lot,' the source said. 'If they want to follow you all through your daily life, AI is going to make that far easier.'

The growth of technology also creates challenges for intelligence officers themselves. The former officer said that protecting agents and keeping them hidden could become increasingly difficult as AI systems improve their ability to identify people through multiple forms of recognition.

Despite concerns over advanced technology, experts say human intelligence remains important. Lai noted that China continues to rely on people gathering information because electronic communications can be intercepted or exposed.

He also said some individuals involved in alleged operations are not professional spies but ordinary people who may believe cooperation could benefit their careers.

'They are not professional spies,' Lai said, adding that some students and overseas communities can become part of wider intelligence efforts.

The exact size of China's intelligence network remains unclear. Brazil said estimates of personnel numbers vary, with figures such as 100,000 people associated with the Ministry of State Security sometimes cited, while other security agencies may be larger.