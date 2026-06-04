Security agencies from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance have issued a joint warning about what they describe as a growing effort by Chinese intelligence services to recruit people with access to sensitive government information through online job platforms and professional networking websites.

The warning was published in a bulletin titled 'Safeguarding Our Secrets' by agencies from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Officials said current and former government employees, military personnel and others with access to classified information were being targeted through fake recruitment approaches designed to obtain sensitive military, political and economic intelligence.

The alert comes amid broader concerns among Western governments about foreign espionage and follows previous warnings from both MI5 and US intelligence agencies about attempts to gather sensitive information through professional networking platforms.

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How The Recruitment Approach Works

According to the bulletin, Chinese intelligence operatives are using websites including LinkedIn, Indeed and Upwork to identify potential targets. The agencies said recruiters often present themselves as headhunters, consultants, researchers or representatives of think tanks and private companies.

The warning states that people working in defence, foreign affairs, intelligence, advanced technology and government are among those most likely to be approached. Military personnel, academics, journalists, freelance writers and think-tank employees were also identified as potential targets, even when they only have indirect access to sensitive information.

NEW: MI5 and Five Eyes partner agencies have just issued what they say is an unprecedented joint warning about attempts by Chinese spies to use LinkedIn to recruit Western assets pic.twitter.com/4rtkY8d5CV — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) June 3, 2026

Officials said the recruitment process often begins with an apparently legitimate job opportunity. Candidates may then be invited to virtual interviews designed to assess their access to information of interest to the Chinese state.

The final stage can involve requests for reports on subjects such as international relations, defence or government policy. Recruits may initially receive hundreds or thousands of pounds, with larger sums offered for increasingly sensitive information.

The agencies said the objective is to obtain military, political and economic intelligence that could give China a strategic advantage. The bulletin also notes that even information that is not formally classified can be valuable when combined with other intelligence to build a broader picture of government policy, military activity or economic strategy.

Government Response

Security Minister Dan Jarvis urged government employees and members of the armed forces to follow guidance issued by the National Protective Security Authority when engaging with recruiters online.

He said the UK would continue taking action against hostile state activity and pointed to recent cases that demonstrated the government's ability to investigate and prosecute individuals acting on behalf of foreign powers.

The warning follows previous concerns raised by MI5 about Chinese intelligence activity in Britain. Last year, the security service identified LinkedIn profiles operating under the names Amanda Qiu and Shirly Shen that were allegedly being used on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of State Security to approach individuals connected to Westminster.

China Rejects Allegations

The Chinese Embassy in London rejected the allegations and accused the Five Eyes alliance of spreading misinformation.

In a statement, a spokesperson described claims of a Chinese espionage threat as fabricated and characterised the warning as malicious slander. The embassy also argued that Five Eyes member states conduct extensive intelligence-gathering operations of their own around the world.

Despite those denials, the Five Eyes agencies said online recruitment platforms remain a key concern. The bulletin warns that seemingly legitimate job opportunities can be used to identify and cultivate potential intelligence sources and urges people in government, defence, academia and related sectors to exercise caution when approached online.