Sixteen children were pulled from a squalid southern Ohio home where investigators say another day of neglect could have turned fatal.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson, Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and Vinton County Prosecutor William Archer confirmed the rescue after agents executed court-authorised search warrants at a property on Ohmer Street in the tiny village of Hamden.

Four adults from the same family were arrested at the scene and now face felony child endangerment charges. The children, aged from 18 months to 18 years, were removed from a house that officials described as one of the worst environments they had encountered in their careers.

Inside the Ohmer Street Search Warrant

Agents from the Vinton County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrived at the Hamden home at around 10:00 on Tuesday, 30 June, acting on a warrant tied to a wider investigation that had been running for some time. Officials said the operation was not initially connected to the children, and that investigators had no idea sixteen young people were inside. Speaking to reporters, Wilson said the family had been 'pretty good at hiding these kids,' and he compared the deprivation he witnessed to conditions in the developing world.

Sheriff Cain said the children appeared to have spent much of the past four years confined to a single room measuring roughly 12ft by 12ft, surrounded by human waste and a heavy presence of bacteria.

'Most of our livestock was kept in better conditions than the children,' Cain told the Wednesday news conference. Wilson added that the smell of the property had stayed with him a full day later, and warned that a delay of another 24 hours could very likely have led to a death or multiple deaths.

The attorney general did not soften his assessment. 'This is pure evil,' Wilson said of what agents found inside. Investigators said footage from the scene showed masked agents picking through stacked rubbish, with some areas of the house judged too hazardous to enter safely. Wilson said he had not walked into the room where the children were kept and had only looked through the doorway, calling it the worst environment he had seen in his career.

A Household the System Never Recorded

One of the most alarming findings was how completely the family had stayed out of official view. In its formal update on the case, the attorney general's office said members of the Siders family had lived in multiple Ohio counties since 2008 and appeared to have largely avoided establishing medical and other government records across that period. Officials said the children were not enrolled in school, and neighbours in the community of a few hundred people had no idea so many children were living at the address.

🚨 16 children rescued from “horrific” conditions after being confined to one small room for years in Ohio.



The children, ages 1.5 to 18, were found living in extreme squalor inside a home in Hamden, Vinton County. Officials described them as appearing “almost like feral… pic.twitter.com/o4wiUZSwh5 — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) July 1, 2026

The four adults arrested were named as Gary Siders Sr., Gary Siders Jr., Christina Siders and Elizabeth Siders. The Associated Press reported that the four are the children's parents and grandparents, though the attorney general's office declined to detail the exact relationships. Prosecutor Archer stressed that the matter is an intra-family situation rather than a trafficking operation, and that there is no wider danger to the public.

Some of the children could not speak, investigators said, and one 18-year-old with a developmental disability was unable to write her own name. Officials said there was so little sign of daily life inside that it barely looked as though children lived there at all. Neighbours later told reporters they had never once seen a child in the yard during the years the family occupied the property.

Prosecutor Archer said the four adults were not originally from Vinton County and had been moving around before settling in Hamden, a village of fewer than a thousand residents about 60 miles southeast of Columbus.

Sixteen Children Now Fighting to Recover

The sixteen children were removed from the home and placed in the temporary custody of the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, according to the attorney general's office. All were taken first to hospitals for evaluation. Officials said seven were transported to hospitals in Columbus, at least two were flown to Level 1 trauma centres, and one child was intubated and treated in intensive care at one point.

Some of the children were treated and released, while others remained hospitalised in serious condition. The scale of the medical response reached state leaders within hours of the rescue.

In a statement issued on the evening of 30 June, Governor Mike DeWine said the director of the Ohio Department of Children and Youth, Kara Wente, had been assisting Vinton County Children's Services and would keep helping in the days ahead. 'It is heartbreaking to learn the conditions that these children were living in, and to learn of their medical conditions,' DeWine said, adding that Wilson, an experienced prosecutor, had told him he had never seen anything like it.

Felony Charges and the Road Through Vinton County Court

Gary Siders Sr., Gary Siders Jr., Christina Siders, and Elizabeth Siders were each arraigned on 17 counts of endangering children, a second-degree felony, at the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday 1 July. Archer indicated the count reflects one charge for each child plus an extra count tied to serious physical harm, and that the total is expected to be brought down to 16. A judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of all four and set bond at around £236,000 ($300,000) each, with no contact permitted between the defendants or with the children.

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The attorney general's office said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues and that a second search warrant was being executed at the property. The case is being led by the Vinton County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with support from the Hamden Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Jackson County Job and Family Services. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at 855-BCI-OHIO.

Archer, for his part, framed the prosecution around the children rather than the accused. 'My office will do everything in our power to make sure these children get the love and care they deserve,' he said, pledging to pursue the case to the fullest extent of Ohio law.

For sixteen children who spent years unseen behind a closed door in Hamden, the case now shifts from a rescue to a reckoning.