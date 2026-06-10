An eight-year-old girl in Florida allegedly survived on expired food and scraps taken from the rubbish because the food inside her home was supposedly 'for guests'.

Investigators now accuse her mother of repeated abuse so severe that deputies reported finding scars and injuries across the child's body.

What Led to Naseline's Arrest?

The allegations against 27-year-old Naseline Timouche have triggered outrage in Miami-Dade County after police described what appears to have been a sustained pattern of violence, neglect and abandonment inside the family home. Authorities say the child was routinely left alone overnight, beaten with household items and denied regular access to food.

Timouche was arrested on 6 June and charged with aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm and child neglect, according to jail records and an arrest report cited by local media outlets including CBS Miami, NBC 6 South Florida and Local 10 News.

According to investigators, the girl told deputies she had been struck with a cord, a frying pan, a spatula and a charging cable. The child also alleged that her mother would sometimes wake her from sleep simply to hit her.

Deputies Found Injuries Matching Child's Claims

The investigation began after Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a welfare check at the home. When officers spoke to the child, they reportedly observed numerous scars and marks across her body.

According to the arrest report, the injuries appeared consistent with the allegations she described.

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The girl told investigators she was frequently left alone for extended periods, including overnight stays where no adult returned to the home until the following morning. One alleged incident described in the report involved Timouche returning home at approximately 5 a.m. after leaving the child unattended.

Police say Timouche later admitted striking her daughter with a charging cable after being informed of her rights. The Miami Herald reported deputies observed a facial scar that matched the allegation.

Discovery and Evidence of Child Abuse

According to the report, she told deputies she was often unable to eat food stored inside the home because it was reserved for 'guests'.

Instead, investigators say, she survived by eating expired food or retrieving food from the rubbish. Detectives appear to believe the deprivation itself became part of the punishment.

A neighbour told investigators she had been informally caring for the child for around two months after repeatedly finding her alone without supervision. According to the arrest report, the neighbour regularly provided food, clothing and a safe place to stay.

On 5 June, the neighbour allegedly found the girl wandering unsupervised once again and brought her into her home, giving her clean clothes and something to eat.

Wider Questions Around Child Protection

Child welfare experts have long warned that severe neglect cases are often sustained not through secrecy alone, but through isolation. Children living in abusive homes frequently depend on neighbours, teachers or relatives noticing patterns that authorities initially miss.

Timouche remained in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of 9 June, according to online jail records reviewed by PEOPLE magazine.

An attorney representing her through the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Investigators have not publicly stated whether child welfare agencies had previous involvement with the family.