Miss Universe 2018 titleholder Catriona Gray has reignited scrutiny surrounding the Miss Universe 2025 results after publicly questioning whether the question-and-answer segment still holds value in determining the winner.

Her remarks, shared moments after the coronation on Friday, 21 November, added fuel to widespread online debate among viewers, celebrities and pageant analysts who continue to question how this year's results were determined.

Catriona Gray's Viral Comment

Gray used her Instagram broadcast channel to express concern over what many fans perceived as a surprising outcome. In her brief message, she wrote: 'Wala na bang bearing ang Q&A sa MU?' accompanied by sad and broken heart emojis. ('Does the Q&A no longer matter in Miss Universe?')

The post quickly gained traction among Filipino and international followers, many of whom were already discussing perceived inconsistencies in the judging.

Her comment came at a time when audiences were expressing mixed reactions about the competition's final placements, particularly after strong performances from several contestants, including the Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo.

Fans Point to Ahtisa Manalo's Performance

Much of the conversation following the event centred on Manalo, who was widely praised for her composed delivery, stage presence and clear articulation during the final Q&A.

Viewers said she delivered one of the evening's most confident responses, which contributed to expectations that she would secure a higher placement. Despite this, she finished as third runner-up.

The outcome prompted criticism across social media platforms, with fans questioning the transparency and consistency of the pageant's scoring. Several posts highlighted Manalo's consistently strong performance throughout preliminary and finals night events, suggesting that the results raised broader questions about how judges weighed each segment.

Celebrities and influential personalities also joined the discussion, echoing sentiments that the final results did not reflect the quality of responses delivered during the Q&A portion. Gray's message amplified these concerns, adding credibility to what many fans had already begun to voice.

Gray Extends Support to Ahtisa Manalo

Shortly after posting her reaction, Gray took to Instagram Stories to extend her support to Manalo. She shared Miss Universe's official art card confirming Manalo's placement and added the message: 'So proud. We all saw how you left your heart on that stage. Our queen [Ahtisa].'

Her public show of support strengthened the ongoing dialogue on how the competition's criteria were applied. As one of the most respected Miss Universe winners and a recognised advocate for fairness in pageantry, Gray's statements tend to draw significant attention and influence public sentiment.

Debate on the Role of the Miss Universe Q&A Segment

The Q&A segment has long been considered a decisive element in Miss Universe competitions, designed to assess intellect, communication skills and the ability to respond under pressure. In previous years, it has often served as the determining factor in selecting the winner.

However, the 2025 results prompted viewers to question whether its significance has diminished. Online discussions included comparisons between finalists' answers, fan-led scoring breakdowns and speculation about whether changes in the organisation's format or judging criteria may have shifted the weight of the Q&A.

While the Miss Universe Organisation has not issued a statement specifically addressing concerns about the Q&A segment's influence this year, debates continue across social media. Fans and analysts alike are calling for clearer transparency in scoring to better understand how segments contribute to overall results.