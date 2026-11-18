Australian content creator Mia Bailey left her corporate bookkeeping job days after earning A$25,000 (£13,200) on OnlyFans. She said she uploaded her first video to the subscription platform on a Friday and handed in her notice the following Monday.

Bailey was studying law when she began creating online content. She later became one of the performers featured in Stan's reality series 'Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money,' which follows adult-content creators represented by Gold Coast agency Blue Rose Talent.

Her father has refused to watch the programme, Bailey told nine.com.au, despite other relatives becoming more accepting of her career. She said he had heard about the arguments and negative scenes involving her and preferred not to see how she was portrayed.

From Bookkeeping to OnlyFans

Bailey was working as a bookkeeper while studying for a Law (Honours) and Criminology degree when she decided to pursue online content creation. She said the success of her first video changed her circumstances, allowing her to leave her office job almost immediately.

The precise figures for her initial earnings vary between accounts. Bailey told nine.com.au she made A$25,000 within her first few days on the platform, while Stan's publicity material put the amount at A$24,000 (£18,220 or $16,100) over four days. The Guardian also reported earnings of A$25,000 during her first three days.

These figures have been reported by the respective publications and publicity material. No public breakdown of her earnings after platform fees or tax has been provided.

Bailey subsequently moved to the Gold Coast and joined Blue Rose Talent. She has continued her university studies while developing her online business, according to Stan's publicity material.

Why Her Father Will Not Watch the Show

Bailey told nine.com.au that her family initially struggled with her decision to enter the adult-content industry. She said their traditional background contributed to concerns about her safety and financial security.

'At the end of the day, you don't want your family to disapprove of what you're doing, but you also want to be and do something that you feel is authentic to you,' she said.

Some relatives have since become more supportive and watch the programme together. Bailey described her father as her 'best friend,' but said he had chosen not to tune in after hearing about the arguments and emotional scenes.

She also said some viewers had described her portrayal in the series as receiving 'the villain edit.' Her father's decision to avoid the programme appears to be linked to his reluctance to watch those moments and become more concerned about her.

Her Earnings and Plans To Return to Law

Bailey's reported income has grown since she joined OnlyFans, although estimates of her annual earnings differ. Nine.com.au reported that she was making more than A$1million (£520,000 of $671,330) a year, while The Guardian put her annual income at approximately A$800,000 (£420,000 or $537,064).

Neither figure has been independently audited in the reports, so they should be treated as estimates attributed to the respective publications.

Despite building a career in online content creation, Bailey has not ruled out returning to law. She has said she would like to use her qualifications to support online creators, including people who may be vulnerable within the industry.