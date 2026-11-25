Imagine settling into a new home while working at one of the most demanding companies in the world, only to find yourself unexpectedly tangled in a tax debacle. This is the reality for Alyse Marrone, a former SpaceX employee from Brevard County, Florida, who is facing a $19,000 tax bill from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over income she claims never to have earned. According to Marrone, federal tax records incorrectly attribute more than $32,000 in 2021 DoorDash income to her name in Utah, a state she says she has never visited.

This fiscal nightmare began in 2023 when Marrone received an intimidating demand from the IRS, which she initially thought was a scam. Over three years, the demand ballooned from $14,000 to $19,000 through ongoing penalties and interest, turning into a protracted confrontation with bureaucratic processes.

The Curious Case of a Phantom Side Hustle

In a conversation with Orlando's WFTV 9, Marrone recounted the absurdity of the situation. In 2021, she was deeply immersed in her role at SpaceX, having recently bought a house in Brevard County. As anyone familiar with the aerospace giant knows, employees are often consumed by their work, leaving little room for additional ventures, especially gig work like DoorDash, which would require deliveries more than 2,000 miles away in Utah. The IRS reports, nonetheless, recorded $32,000 in unreported 'non-employee compensation' from the delivery platform. Marrone has strongly denied any involvement with DoorDash and refutes ever having set foot in Utah, save for a brief work-related stay in Washington state. The notion of commuting thousands of miles for side jobs simply defies logic.

Suspected Identity Theft or Clerical Error

Marrone wonders whether identity theft might be at play, while tax specialists suggest that similar issues often arise from clerical errors, such as an incorrectly entered Social Security number or errors in third-party reporting. Regardless of the cause, the IRS's automated systems typically regard reported contractor earnings as accurate until the taxpayer conclusively proves otherwise.

Former SpaceX worker says the IRS invented a second DoorDash job for her 2,000 miles away — and now wants $19K: ‘I’ve never been to Utah’https://t.co/31w0p5RZvt — Moneywise (@moneywisecom) November 22, 2026

Moneywise coverage has shown how disputes over Form 1099 can escalate dramatically, especially when taxpayers dismiss unfamiliar notices as mere errors. Tax expert Brian Fay informed WFTV 9 of the importance of addressing IRS communications promptly, as unresolved liabilities steadily incur charges while awaiting resolution. Unfortunately for Marrone, the process of contesting the tax assessment has dragged on for nearly three years, transforming what started as a $14,000 issue into nearly $19,000 after accruing interest and late-payment penalties.

A Glimpse of Hope as the Taxpayer Advocate Joins the Fray

Marrone's battle saw a potential turning point in November 2026, when WFTV consumer investigator Jeff Deal intervened by contacting the IRS on her behalf. Subsequently, the Taxpayer Advocate Service reached out to Marrone, pledging to open a formal case and projecting a follow-up within a month's time.

As noted by industry experts, independent contractors routinely receive Form 1099 statements directly from platform-based apps, making simple mistakes or stolen Social Security numbers a common trigger for erroneous tax assessments far from home. Rectifying these mistakes requires a labyrinthine process involving sworn affidavits, identity-theft reports and verification of employment records, spanning several months of communication with federal authorities.

The ordeal faced by Marrone highlights a wider vulnerability affecting workers in the gig economy. Electronic filing of third-party payment forms, when coupled with administrative errors or compromised credentials, can wrongfully burden innocent taxpayers until an investigation vindicates them. For now, Marrone awaits the outcome, hopeful that federal caseworkers will eliminate the fictitious Utah earnings from her record.