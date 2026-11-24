The Department of Homeland Security has committed another £113 million ($150 million) to a contractor linked to former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, months after awarding a replacement contract to a rival firm.

The latest commitment brings the total obligated to Salus Worldwide Solutions to at least £675 million ($898 million), although federal records show about £459 million ($610 million) has actually been paid out.

A Payment Days Before the Deadline

DHS approved the extra money on 10 November, 11 days before Salus's existing agreement was due to end, The Independent reported. Federal contract records show the modification also extended the deal to 29 January 2027, bridging the period while the dispute over its replacement continues.

Salus has run Project Homecoming, the administration's 'self-deportation' programme, which offers eligible immigrants a free flight and an exit payment of up to $3,000 (about £2,300) if they agree to leave, according to the official USCIS programme notice.

In September, DHS awarded a replacement contract to rival Response AI Solutions with a potential value of more than £1.5 billion ($2 billion), a ceiling rather than money already spent. Salus challenged that decision with the Government Accountability Office in October. HigherGov's procurement docket lists two related protests, B-424929 and B-424929.2, as dismissed on 20 October 2026. The reasons for the dismissals have not been publicly established.

From No-Bid Deal to Rival Contract

Salus won a no-bid aviation contract worth up to £688 million ($915 million) in May 2025, despite having no prior federal contracting experience, according to The Independent. Rival bidder CSI Aviation challenged the award in court.

In May 2026, a federal judge ruled against CSI, finding that it had not shown it could have performed the work and expressing confidence in DHS's actions based on the record, POGO reported.

The company was founded by William Walters III, a former State Department official and a donor to Trump and Noem. He donated $10,000 (about £7,500) to American Resolve, a political committee associated with Noem, in October 2024, when she was still governor of South Dakota.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, demanded in July that the contract be cancelled. He called a six-month extension 'incomprehensible' and told DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin: 'You must take immediate action to stop this wasteful and corrupt spending,' Mother Jones reported.

Salus has defended its record. It claims to have helped more than 130,000 people leave the US voluntarily and to have saved taxpayers 'over $2.2 billion' by avoiding detention costs. A committee aide disputed that calculation, arguing it assumes every departing migrant would otherwise have been detained.

Lewandowski Questions

The contract has also been caught up in wider scrutiny of Noem's tenure. POGO previously reported allegations that Salus pressured a marketing firm seeking a subcontract to work with a company linked to Noem's former top aide, Corey Lewandowski.

Thompson's letter also referred to an inspector general review examining allegations that Lewandowski had accepted kickbacks in connection with government contracts. Lewandowski has denied any role in DHS contracting or seeking kickbacks, and Salus called an NBC News report linking it to him false and 'defamatory'.

Trump has since fired Noem, and Mullin now leads DHS.

The programme's impact remains disputed. About 980,000 deportations took place in the first 18 months of Trump's second term, according to an October analysis by the Migration Policy Institute. DHS has claimed 1.6 million people self-deported, a figure the Center for Migration Studies called a 'self-serving fantasy', The Independent reported.