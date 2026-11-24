Employees at Foundation Future Industries, a humanoid robotics startup backed and advised by Eric Trump, have lost their employer-sponsored health insurance and gone weeks without pay, according to CNBC. Workers were informed in an email on Friday evening, 20 November, that their health benefits through administrator Rippling had been terminated retroactively to October, potentially exposing them to additional medical expenses.

Health Insurance Cut as Financial Pressure Mounts

In an internal memo obtained by CNBC, Foundation told employees in a Friday evening email that they would be offered continued health coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), a federal law that allows eligible workers to temporarily retain their employer-sponsored insurance after losing coverage, usually by paying the full premium themselves.

'Because our last pay run through Rippling was in October, they have ended our benefits with them retroactive to October,' the Foundation HR manager wrote. 'COBRA will be offered to all employees to cover November.' Employees, particularly those with family members undergoing medical treatment, fear the company may not have enough funds to reimburse outstanding expenses or restore health coverage, people familiar with the situation told the outlet.

In a statement to the outlet, Rippling said clients unable to meet payroll and benefits obligations for multiple months are warned before being terminated from its PEO programme. 'If a client enrolled in Rippling's Professional Employer Organisation is unable to meet their payroll and benefits obligations for multiple months, they will first receive a warning, and if not met, they are terminated,' it said.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump's spokesperson said that he had 'no involvement in Foundation's management, operations, strategic decisions or commercial activities.'

Missed Paycheques Raise Concerns Among Employees

According to the outlet, affected Foundation employees were last paid on 15 October. With another scheduled payday approaching on 30 November, they risk missing a third consecutive paycheque. Many employees are reportedly interviewing for positions elsewhere, while attendance at the company's San Francisco headquarters has declined sharply.

Despite its financial difficulties, Foundation reportedly continued recruiting until recently, with some new hires yet to receive their full wages. As per the sources cited by the outlet, co-founder and chief executive Sankaet Pathak has suggested offering employees equity to help retain staff. Foundation has also reportedly been seeking a bridge loan to cover employee pay since its financial troubles began in August.

CEO's $4.6 Million Loan Draws Scrutiny

The startup has previously attracted attention for Pathak's statements about the potential deployment of humanoid robots in war zones. Following a 14 November CNBC report detailing missed payrolls and a $4.6 million loan Pathak took from the startup in 2025, the chief executive addressed the matter during an all-hands meeting, according to people familiar with the discussion. Pathak reportedly defended the arrangement, telling employees he had invested his own money in the startup and received only a nominal salary.

The chief executive also reportedly urged employees struggling financially to contact human resources for help with personal bills. People familiar with the matter told the outlet that Pathak had also reaffirmed his commitment to securing Foundation's future.

Meanwhile, employees facing unpaid wages and disrupted health coverage remain uncertain about when their financial situation might improve. One employee described the personal financial toll of the company's difficulties, saying, 'I'm burning through savings just to afford my apartment.'