The family of a missing Pennsylvania DoorDash driver has revealed that he lost his full-time job months before disappearing, allegedly concealing the employment termination from his wife and her relatives.

Zachariah 'Zach' Schuck, 32, disappeared on 22 October after completing a food delivery in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. In a statement provided to The US Sun, his wife's family said his employment with Penske ended in April 2026.

His wife, Jenn, reportedly discovered the job loss the morning after he disappeared when she contacted the company directly. The disclosure comes as newly released surveillance footage shows Schuck collecting what investigators believe was his final DoorDash order before his cellphone lost coverage around 8pm that evening.

North Sewickley Township police are leading the investigation, with Hopewell Township police assisting. His vehicle was subsequently found abandoned in Hopewell Township, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Concealed Job Loss and Financial Strain

Relatives of Schuck's wife, Jenn, disclosed in a statement that he had hidden the loss of his full-time job from his household for six months before his disappearance. According to the statement, Schuck's employment ended in April 2026.

His wife only learned of the termination the morning after he vanished when she contacted his employer directly. His father, Carl Schuck, told the New York Post that his son had worked as a manager for Penske truck leasing branches in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The family statement noted that the loss of his position also ended health insurance coverage for his wife and two children.

His wife's family also alleged that Schuck had been intercepting and withholding household mail, meaning Jenn was unaware of the family's financial circumstances.

Surveillance Footage and Final Communications

Newly released security camera footage captured Schuck's last known food pickup on 22 October at New Sheffield Café on Brodhead Road in Center Township. He was wearing a red and blue plaid shirt while carrying two takeaway bags to his car.

Police confirmed he completed his final delivery in the Monaca area of Beaver County at approximately 6:30pm.

He subsequently sent his wife a four-word text message, 'Everything will be okay'. Authorities reported that Schuck was last seen driving along Route 51 between 7:30pm and 8pm. His mobile phone lost network coverage around 8pm, with his wife telling investigators she tracked his device's final location near the Vanport Bridge.

Abandoned Vehicle and Ongoing Police Investigation

Approximately 90 minutes after his final delivery, a residential doorbell camera on Croxall Avenue in Hopewell Township recorded Schuck's black Chevrolet Impala parking on the street.

Doorbell camera footage showed an unidentified individual exiting the vehicle and walking down the road. Investigators have not confirmed whether the person was Schuck. Police received information about the vehicle on 24 October, two days after Schuck disappeared.

North Sewickley Township police have not ruled out foul play and say they are continuing to investigate all possibilities. His father said investigators had cleared the customer who received Schuck's final DoorDash order. Police are urging residents near Croxall Avenue and the Davidson Heights area to review home security recordings from 22 October.